Moscow Repels One of Largest Attempted Drone Attacks in History Overnight

Russian alert air defense systems destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones last night, including 11 over the Moscow Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

2024-08-21T07:34+0000

2024-08-21T07:34+0000

2024-08-21T07:34+0000

"Air defense on duty destroyed 45 aircraft-type drones when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement read. It was also stated that 11 drones were shot down over the territory of the Moscow Region. Another 23 drones were destroyed over the Bryansk Region, six vehicles were shot down over the Belgorod Region, three over the Kaluga Region and two over the Kursk Region.

