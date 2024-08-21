International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/moscow-repels-one-of-largest-attempted-drone-attacks-in-history-overnight-1119855823.html
Moscow Repels One of Largest Attempted Drone Attacks in History Overnight
Moscow Repels One of Largest Attempted Drone Attacks in History Overnight
Sputnik International
Russian alert air defense systems destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones last night, including 11 over the Moscow Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
2024-08-21T07:34+0000
2024-08-21T07:34+0000
russia
russian ministry of defense
moscow region
russia
moscow
sergei sobyanin
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg
"Air defense on duty destroyed 45 aircraft-type drones when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement read. It was also stated that 11 drones were shot down over the territory of the Moscow Region. Another 23 drones were destroyed over the Bryansk Region, six vehicles were shot down over the Belgorod Region, three over the Kaluga Region and two over the Kursk Region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/ukrainian-troops-attack-road-near-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-with-drone-1119803676.html
moscow region
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5ffba0a73802a30ea27c72fb6c30c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian drones, moscow region, russian ministry of defense, drone attack attempts
ukrainian drones, moscow region, russian ministry of defense, drone attack attempts

Moscow Repels One of Largest Attempted Drone Attacks in History Overnight

07:34 GMT 21.08.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian alert air defense systems destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones last night, including 11 over the Moscow Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
"Air defense on duty destroyed 45 aircraft-type drones when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement read.
It was also stated that 11 drones were shot down over the territory of the Moscow Region.
"It is one of the largest drone attacks on Moscow ever. We continue to monitor the situation," Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
Stele of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Troops Attack Road Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant With Drone
17 August, 08:56 GMT
Another 23 drones were destroyed over the Bryansk Region, six vehicles were shot down over the Belgorod Region, three over the Kaluga Region and two over the Kursk Region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала