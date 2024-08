https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/russias-response-to-latvias-drone-supply-to-ukraine-hits-its-economy---foreign-ministry-1119856067.html

Russia's Response to Latvia's Drone Supply to Ukraine Hits Its Economy - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Moscow's response to Riga's actions regarding Kiev, namely the supply of drones to Ukraine, is already significantly affecting Latvia's economy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"As for our response steps, they are already having an extremely painful impact on Latvia's economy," Zakharova said. The spokeswoman added that those involved in crimes against Russia would "definitely face deserved punishment," with appropriate investigative measures being carried out. In late July, Latvian authorities announced the delivery of 500 drones to Ukraine. Earlier in August, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said that the country had already prepared the next batch of 500 drones for shipment to Ukraine.

