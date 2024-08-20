https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/ukraine-loses-over-4130-troops-during-operation-in-kursk-area---mod-1119843144.html

Ukraine Loses Over 4,130 Troops During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD

Ukraine Loses Over 4,130 Troops During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 4,130 servicemen since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.

2024-08-20T11:49+0000

2024-08-20T11:49+0000

2024-08-20T11:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kursk

ukraine

kiev

russia

kursk region

russian army

russian troops

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/15/1118043366_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b0372510310a19478242e318a006b7d7.jpg

"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost more than 4,130 servicemen, 58 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 50 ​​armored personnel carriers," the MoD said in a statement. Over the past day, Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers, 25 armored vehicles, including four tanks, in the Kursk region, the ministry said. Units of the Russian Battlegroup Sever thwarted attempts by Ukrainian assault groups to attack in five directions in the Kursk region, the MoD noted, adding that Kiev lost more than 60 people and two tanks. Russian forces also hit four Ukrainian armed forces brigades near eight settlements, the statement read.

kursk

ukraine

kiev

russia

kursk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine attacks russia, ukraine attacks russian region, kursk incursion, kursk under attack, ukraine breaks into russia, what’s happening in kursk, russian regions attacked by ukraine, ukrainian aggression in russia