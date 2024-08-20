Ukraine Loses Over 4,130 Troops During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD
11:49 GMT 20.08.2024 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 20.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 4,130 servicemen since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.
"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost more than 4,130 servicemen, 58 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 50 armored personnel carriers," the MoD said in a statement.
Over the past day, Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers, 25 armored vehicles, including four tanks, in the Kursk region, the ministry said.
Units of the Russian Battlegroup Sever thwarted attempts by Ukrainian assault groups to attack in five directions in the Kursk region, the MoD noted, adding that Kiev lost more than 60 people and two tanks.
Russian forces also hit four Ukrainian armed forces brigades near eight settlements, the statement read.