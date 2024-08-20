International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 4,130 Troops During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 4,130 Troops During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 4,130 servicemen since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.
"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost more than 4,130 servicemen, 58 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 50 ​​armored personnel carriers," the MoD said in a statement. Over the past day, Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers, 25 armored vehicles, including four tanks, in the Kursk region, the ministry said. Units of the Russian Battlegroup Sever thwarted attempts by Ukrainian assault groups to attack in five directions in the Kursk region, the MoD noted, adding that Kiev lost more than 60 people and two tanks. Russian forces also hit four Ukrainian armed forces brigades near eight settlements, the statement read.
Ukraine Loses Over 4,130 Troops During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD

11:49 GMT 20.08.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 4,130 servicemen since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.
"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost more than 4,130 servicemen, 58 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 50 ​​armored personnel carriers," the MoD said in a statement.
Over the past day, Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers, 25 armored vehicles, including four tanks, in the Kursk region, the ministry said.
Units of the Russian Battlegroup Sever thwarted attempts by Ukrainian assault groups to attack in five directions in the Kursk region, the MoD noted, adding that Kiev lost more than 60 people and two tanks.
Russian forces also hit four Ukrainian armed forces brigades near eight settlements, the statement read.
