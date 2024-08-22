https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/arms-control-treaties-with-russia-should-be-preserved---us-senator-cardin-1119876135.html
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin said on Thursday that it is absolutely important for Russia and the United States to preserve the arms control treaties.
"Absolutely, yeah, our objective is to reduce the amount of arms around the world, particularly nuclear weapons," Cardin told Sputnik when asked if Moscow and Washington should preserve their bilateral treaties on arms control.Ben Cardin also noted that he is hopeful the United States can continue arms control dialogue with all nuclear powers after the end of the conflict in Ukraine.The senator noted that while he believes Moscow and Washington could agree on a new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), such a development will not happen soon.
CHICAGO (Sputnik) - US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin said on Thursday that it is absolutely important for Russia and the United States to preserve the arms control treaties.
"Absolutely, yeah, our objective is to reduce the amount of arms around the world, particularly nuclear weapons
," Cardin told Sputnik when asked if Moscow and Washington
should preserve their bilateral treaties on arms control.
Ben Cardin also noted that he is hopeful the United States can continue arms control dialogue
with all nuclear powers after the end of the conflict in Ukraine.
“Yes, I do hope that the relationship post whatever happens we can resolve Ukraine, that we would work with all the nuclear powers, particularly for arms control,” he added.
The senator noted that while he believes Moscow and Washington
could agree on a new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), such a development will not happen soon.