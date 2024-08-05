https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/how-do-kamala-harris-running-mate-contenders-match-up-on-top-foreign-policy-matters-1119644394.html

How Do Kamala Harris’ Running Mate Contenders Match Up on Top Foreign Policy Matters?

Kamala Harris interviewed potential running mates over the weekend at her residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, reported The Washington Post.

The initial list of a half-dozen potential running mates for Kamala Harris has purportedly been whittled down to three main contenders: Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.Let's take a look at how they match up on policy issues.Mark KellyArizona Sen. Mark Kelly is a former Navy combat pilot, NASA astronaut, and husband of ex-Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.). Kelly flipped a Republican Senate seat in 2020, and his defeat of Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters in the 2022 midterms allowed the Democrats to maintain control of the Senate. Kelly is Chair of the Senate Armed Services Airland Subcommittee.Josh ShapiroShapiro, who previously served as his home state of Pennsylvania’s attorney general, was elected governor in 2022. The 51-year-old leads a crucial swing state in the 2024 election. Tim WalzMinnesota Gov. Tim Walz was first elected to Congress in 2006, served in the House for 12 years, and became the top Democrat on the Veterans Affairs Committee. He returned to lead his home state in 2019. He currently chairs the Democratic National Convention Rules Committee, and leads the Democratic Governors Association. The 60-year-old ex-Army National Guardsman was reelected after winning the 2022 Minnesota gubernatorial election.

