Israel Envoy to UN Insults Palestine Representative, Calling Him ‘Terrorist in a Suit’

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Thursday insulted Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the United Nations envoy Riyad Mansour, calling him "a terrorist in a suit."

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/15/1119865603_0:135:3162:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_f99b5b3ea3bd0fc5fdf16d7847568103.jpg

"I want to clarify an important point and demand an answer with Mansour: 'Who do you represent here today?,' Danon said during a meeting of the UN Security Council. "Mr. Mansour, if you cannot condemn them [the Palestinian movement Hamas], you are one of them. You do not represent the Palestinian people. Mr. Mansour, you are a terrorist in a suit." Danon also said that he demands that Mansour condemn Hamas. On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked Israel fro the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1,100 Israeli military and civilians. Israel's IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the Palestinian enclave. The enclave's health ministry says that the Palestinian death toll from Israel's military operations since October 7 has exceeded 40,000.

