Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Exceeds 40,000 - Gaza Health Ministry

Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Exceeds 40,000 - Gaza Health Ministry

The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has exceeded 40,000, the Gazan Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

2024-08-15T11:23+0000

"The death toll from Israeli strikes has increased to 40,005 since October 7 last year, other 92,401 were injured," the ministry said in a statement. Over the past day, 40 dead and 107 injured have been admitted to Gaza hospitals, the statement added.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented missile attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched the Swords of Iron operation in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.

