Western Globalist Vultures Set to Prey On Ukraine's Orthodox Treasures

As the Kiev regime has de facto banned the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), Western globalist elites are seeking to get their hands on Ukraine's cultural treasures.

Last year, an agreement was reached between the Kiev regime and UNESCO regarding the removal of Christian valuables from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, one of the most sacred sites of the UOC-MP, amid ongoing acts of repression against Orthodox priests in Ukraine.According to SVR, the Orthodox valuables, including holy relics, from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra would be transferred to museums in Italy, France, Germany and the Vatican under the pretext of "saving them from Russian missile strikes."In January 2024, the Wall Street Journal revealed that 16 of the rarest Orthodox Christian icons from the Khanenko National Museum of Arts in Kiev had been secretly transferred to France via Poland and Germany in May 2023. Some of them were put on display at the Louvre Museum.According to the SVR, the secret transferral of priceless icons was arranged by the International Alliance for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Conflict Zones (ALIPH), chaired at the time by Thomas S. Kaplan, an American business leader and art collector. Kaplan is ALIPH's private donor, who presently sits on the foundation's board.Kaplan is not only a prominent Rembrandt collector and businessman, but appears to be heavily into politics. He is also known for launching the Recanati-Kaplan Intelligence Fellows program at Harvard's Belfer Center together with David Petraeus, a retired US Army general and ex-CIA director, and Professor Graham Allison, former assistant secretary of defense under the Clinton administration.Thomas Kaplan Unmasked: Controversial Soros-Linked Investor, Art-Collector in Cahoots With Globalist CabalKaplan rose to prominence as a natural resources investor being backed at the time by none other than US globalist George Soros, who provided Kaplan with $10 million of "seed money" to found Apex Silver Mines in the 1990s.In 2010, Soros and another American billionaire, John Paulson, invested a combined $175 million in NovaGold Resources, a mining company with almost zero revenues, "following the lead of Thomas Kaplan," as per Forbes.In 2018, Kaplan, alongside fellow globalist and French "philosopher" Bernard-Henri Lévy—known for his support of the notorious Euromaidan, and his role as an ideologue of the "color revolutions," in addition to his backing of the bombings of Yugoslavia and Libya—co-founded the nonprofit organization Justice for Kurds (JFK).Kaplan is also a top donor to United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), a US-based neoconservative entity founded in 2008 that pushes for tough sanctions against Iran. Kaplan contributed $843,000 to UANI in 2013 alone, according to the investigative site, LobeLog.In what observers called an unprecedented move, the US Justice Department quashed a civil lawsuit against Kaplan and UANI in 2013, claiming it could jeopardize US national security. Tehran announced in 2019 it would designate UANI as a terrorist group.Kaplan is linked to the dark-money Turkish Democracy Project, aimed at "shedding light on Turkiye’s move toward authoritarianism" and pressing it to adopt "more democratic policies," as per an investigative report by The Intercept.The project brags of having close ties with prominent former US public officials and diplomats, including Jeb Bush, John Bolton, and Robert Richer.According to Responsible Statecraft, a DC-based think tank, "efforts to examine the finances behind the web of Kaplan-linked foreign policy pressure groups have found an unusual obstacle: the US government."

