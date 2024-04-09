https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/money-from-ukraines-burisma-used-for-terrorist-attacks-in-russia---moscow-1117830703.html

Money From Ukraine's Burisma Used for Terrorist Attacks in Russia - Moscow

The Russian Investigative Committee announced on Tuesday that it has opened a criminal case against high-ranking officials from the US and other NATO countires for financing terrorism following the deadly Crocus City Hall attack

"It has been established that the funds received through commercial organizations, in particular the Burisma Holdings oil and gas company that is operating in Ukraine, have been used over the past few years to carry out terrorist acts in Russia, as well as abroad, in order to eliminate prominent political and public figures and cause economic damage," the committee declared.Moreover, the committee is investigating the sources and transfer of several million dollars as part of the opened criminal case, the statement read.The statement comes as Russian investigators are discovering foreign states' links to the March terror attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow that claimed at least 143 lives.The perpetrators of the shooting tried to flee the country in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe their plan was to flee to Ukraine, where the masterminds of the attack had reportedly arranged a safe haven for them.The Ukrainian-based oil company mentioned by the Russian Investigative Committee is also known for its participation in the scandal around US President Joe Biden's son Hunter.Hunter held a leadership position in the company when his father - then vice president under Barack Obama - handled policy towards the new Kiev authorities.While Joe Biden denied any involvement in his son's business deals, files from the notorious 'laptop from hell' suggested that Hunter organized a meeting between his father a representative of the company in 2015. Ukraine's former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was forced to resign after trying to investigate Burisma.In February 2020, a Ukrainian court ruled to launch a probe on Joe Biden's pressure on Kiev, which forced then-Ukrainian president Poroshenko to fire Shokhin, but it was closed in November 2020 after Biden was elected as President of the United States.

