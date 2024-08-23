International
Word ‘Peace’ Is What People and Prophets Have Sacrificed Their Lives For – Sputnik Host
Ideals and ideas Leo Tolstoy laid down in his immortal masterpiece “War and Peace” live on, inspiring us to strive for peace amid growing global hostilities.
Sputnik host, international relations and civil peace expert Nagam Kabbas emphasizes that the pursuit of peace has been and remains the most important task of humanity.She believes that just like the great writer Leo Tolstoy, who rejected violence, we must continue his work.“Peace is a great word for which many men and prophets have sacrificed their lives to achieve,” Kabbas said.“We must strive together to achieve justice and peace for all peoples,” she noted, ahead of this year's Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize ceremony.
Ideals and ideas Leo Tolstoy laid down in his immortal masterpiece “War and Peace” live on, inspiring us to strive for peace amid growing global hostilities.
Sputnik host, international relations and civil peace expert Nagam Kabbas emphasizes that the pursuit of peace has been and remains the most important task of humanity.
She believes that just like the great writer Leo Tolstoy, who rejected violence, we must continue his work.
Peace is a great word for which many men and prophets have sacrificed their lives to achieve,” Kabbas said.
To attain outer peace, one must first attain inner peace, she argued. “We all need inner peace as we face the challenges of life.” Each of us can work on ourselves to create a more harmonious society.

We must strive together to achieve justice and peace for all peoples,” she noted, ahead of this year's Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize ceremony.

The Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize award ceremony will be held on September 9 on the historic stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, reminding the world of the importance of his principles and inspiring it to act for peace.

