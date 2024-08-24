https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/democrats-lack-of-outreach-to-rfk-jr-shows-partys-arrogance-elitism---analyst-1119892982.html

Democrats’ Lack of Outreach to RFK Jr Shows Party’s Arrogance, Elitism - Analyst

Democrats’ Lack of Outreach to RFK Jr Shows Party’s Arrogance, Elitism - Analyst

Sputnik International

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made headlines Friday when he suspended his campaign and threw his support behind former President Donald Trump.

2024-08-24T05:00+0000

2024-08-24T05:00+0000

2024-08-24T05:00+0000

ted rall

donald trump

ukraine

democratic party

robert f. kennedy jr

analysis

2024 us presidential election

presidential election

us

democrats

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/0a/1095386215_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_59b5d82955e0147285ec93950466f140.jpg

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made headlines Friday when he suspended his campaign and threw his support behind former President Donald Trump.The former environmental lawyer stated three “principal causes” led him to leave the Democratic Party and ultimately endorse Trump: “free speech, the war in Ukraine, and the war on our children.” Kennedy claimed he had attempted to reach out to the Harris campaign as well, but that the Democratic candidate refused to meet or speak with him.“It seems almost like treason if you're a Democrat… It's absolutely shocking.”Rall recounted Democrats’ efforts to undermine Kennedy’s campaign and prevent other independent and third-party candidates from accessing the ballot. Democratic Party officials frequently employ legal tactics to prevent the Green Party from running in state and local elections throughout the country.Kennedy and his running mate Nicole Shanahan have net worths in the millions of dollars but still faced major challenges in securing ballot access due to Democratic Party’s opposition.“If a guy as rich as Bobby Kennedy Jr. and with a running mate as rich as Nicole Shanahan – she's supposedly worth a billion dollars… don't have access to the ballot in this country, that's a major issue that we need to talk about,” he claimed. “This is why we have a duopoly. This is the nature of the duopoly.”Rall responded to reports that the Harris campaign refused to engage in dialogue with Kennedy despite multiple attempts. Democratic Party officials have a “take no prisoners” attitude to political challengers, the cartoonist claimed, pointing to the party’s failure to appeal to Bernie Sanders supporters in 2016 as one reason the party lost the White House to former President Donald Trump.Sanders enjoyed a fractious relationship with Democratic Party officials during that year’s primary campaign, with the party at one point suspending his campaign’s access to voter databases required to conduct canvassing operations. Leaked Democratic National Committee emails eventually showed party officials worked behind the scenes to undermine the insurgent candidate’s campaign.“Democrats have a ‘take no prisoners attitude,’” Rall claimed. “And this is kind of showing the weaknesses of it. Even if it only costs Democrats one half percentage of the vote, 0.5 percent of the vote nationally, that's a dumb decision.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/kennedy-says-crimea-atacms-strike-terrorism-act-of-war-by-us-against-russian-civilians-1119147904.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/us-treasury-should-buy-hold-bitcoin-as-strategic-asset--rfk-jr-1119527690.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/harris-nabs-cia-endorsement-as-democrats-promise-more-war-foreign-intervention-1119891769.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

democrats cia, democratic party cia endorsement, cia supports democrats, rfk jr, kennedy-trump victory, trump wins elections, maga, kenned endorses trump