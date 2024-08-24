https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/hamas-delegation-heads-to-cairo-to-assess-results-of-gaza-talks--1119896162.html

Hamas Delegation Heads to Cairo to Assess Results of Gaza Talks

Palestinian movement Hamas said that its delegation would arrive in Cairo on Saturday to learn about the results of the mediated Gaza talks.

"This evening, a Hamas delegation led by [deputy political leader in Gaza] Khalil al-Hayya will arrive in Cairo at the invitation o the mediating brothers from Egypt and Qatar. The purpose of the visit is to hear the results of the negotiations that will take place in Cairo," Hamas said in a statement. Hamas said it had not changed its stance and would stick to the proposal submitted on July 2, which is based on the initiative from US President Joe Biden and the UN Security Council's decision. "Hamas confirms its readiness to adhere to the conditions under which the agreements were reached [on July 2] and demands that pressure be put on [Israel] so that they fulfill the conditions and stop obstructing the negotiations," the statement read. A new round of negotiations on a deal between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages may take place on August 25 in Cairo, media reported on Friday. Participants are expected to include CIA director Bill Burns, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, as well as senior officials from Israel and Egypt.

