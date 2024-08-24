https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/hamas-agreed-to-ceasefire-conditions-in-may-but-netanyahu-deliberately-jeopardized-deal---reports-1119895942.html

Hamas Agreed to Ceasefire Conditions in May, But Netanyahu Deliberately Jeopardized Deal - Reports

Hamas Agreed to Ceasefire Conditions in May, But Netanyahu Deliberately Jeopardized Deal - Reports

Ahead of a new round of ceasefire talks in Cairo, Hamas accused Israel of changing the agreement terms unveiled by US President Joe Biden in May, and accepted at that time by the Palestinian group.

Following the May talks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu privately added new conditions to Israel's demands, and presented them in late July to American, Egyptian and Qatari mediators, per the New York Times.The document, obtained by the NYT, shows that among other conditions presented to the mediators, was a provision for Israeli forces to remain in control of Gaza's southern border – a condition not stated in Israel's proposal back in May.According to reports, Hamas is not only concerned about Israel's decision to proceed with the occupation of a southern border region known as the Philadelphi Corridor, but also Tel Aviv's intent to keep forces along the Netzarim Corridor. This would prevent the free movement of Palestinians between north and south Gaza.The NYT suggested in mid-August that Netanyahu deliberately derailed the talks with Hamas by hardening his negotiation position, and further placing the blame for the stalled talks on the Palestinian group. On August 20, the Times of Israel cited condemnation by Israeli sources, who were involved in the ongoing talks, of Bibi's sabotage of the negotiations.According to the newspaper, Netanyahu told the Tikva and Gvura hostage forums that "Israel won’t leave the Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzarim Corridor under any circumstances."CNN reported on August 23 that Israel has come up with a new proposal for the Philadelphi Corridor, envisaging a reduced Israeli military contingent in the Gaza territory. Hamas' response to it would be critical for the Sunday talks, per the media outlet. CNN, however, quoted one source familiar with the talks as saying the situation is "near hopeless."

