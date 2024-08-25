https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/ukraine-loses-1900-troops-in-special-operation-zone-in-past-day-1119902005.html

Ukraine Loses 1,900 Troops in Special Operation Zone in Past Day

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 1,900 servicepeople in the special operation zone over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Ukrainian formations lost up to 130 personnel in the areas of operations of Russia's Northern grouping in the Sumy and Kharkov regions. Meanwhile, the Southern grouping improved its positions along the frontline, causing Ukrainian forces to lose up to 630 servicepeople and a US-supplied Abrams main battle tank, the ministry said in a bulletin. Russia's Western grouping repelled five counterattacks and inflicted significant losses on five Ukrainian brigades, with enemy losses estimated at around 510 soldiers. In the course of counter-battery warfare, two US-made 155-mm M777 and M198 howitzers, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one US-made 105-mm M119 gun and four Ukrainian ammunition depots were destroyed. Ukrainian formations also lost up to 130 personnel and a French Caesar self-propelled artillery system in the area of responsibility of the Eastern troop grouping, the bulletin said. Forces from the Central grouping continued their advance into the depths of Ukrainian defenses, repelling seven counteroffensives and eliminating over 500 enemy soldiers and two tanks. Meanwhile, Russia's Dnepr forces eliminated up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed two 152 mm D-20 howitzers, an Enclave-N electronic warfare station, as well as five vehicles in various locations in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, according to the bulletin. Russian forces also targeted a temporary deployment area for foreign mercenaries as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 147 areas. Russian air defense systems shot down six US-made HIMARS rockets and 41 drones.

