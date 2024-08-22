https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/trump-says-us-would-turn-into-big-version-of-unlivable-san-francisco-if-harris-wins-1119873913.html

Trump Says US Would Turn Into ‘Big Version of Unlivable San Francisco’ if Harris Wins

Trump Says US Would Turn Into ‘Big Version of Unlivable San Francisco’ if Harris Wins

Sputnik International

Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States will turn into a "big version of San Francisco," which he called an "unlivable" and crime-ridden city, if Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wins the November election this year.

2024-08-22T13:02+0000

2024-08-22T13:02+0000

2024-08-22T13:02+0000

americas

us

donald trump

kamala harris

2024 us presidential election

presidential election

presidential campaign

presidential race

democratic party

republican party

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0b/1116720048_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cd9c0cad9fd26c12ac3b017f12658077.jpg

"Everything she touched turned bad. California turned bad, San Francisco — you can’t walk in San Francisco, you barely can go to California anymore. People say in state that it is in terrible terrible crime trouble … and drugs all over the place, you cannot walk down the streets," Trump told Fox News. Trump pinned the blame on Governor Gavin Newsom but "more" on Harris, who served as District Attorney of San Francisco, Attorney General of California and then senator for the state. If Harris becomes the president, "this country would turn into a big version of San Francisco, a big version of California itself," Trump stated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/biden-harris-have-no-strategy-for-ukraine-trump-does---congressman-1119869779.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs harris, trump harris debate, presidential debate, biden drops out, joe biden dropped out of presidential race, kamala harris replaces biden, biden quits, harris new democratic candidate, vice president jd vance, vice president tim walz