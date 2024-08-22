Trump Says US Would Turn Into ‘Big Version of Unlivable San Francisco’ if Harris Wins

International
Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States will turn into a "big version of San Francisco," which he called an "unlivable" and crime-ridden city, if Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wins the November election this year.
"Everything she touched turned bad. California turned bad, San Francisco — you can’t walk in San Francisco, you barely can go to California anymore. People say in state that it is in terrible terrible crime trouble … and drugs all over the place, you cannot walk down the streets," Trump told Fox News. Trump pinned the blame on Governor Gavin Newsom but "more" on Harris, who served as District Attorney of San Francisco, Attorney General of California and then senator for the state. If Harris becomes the president, "this country would turn into a big version of San Francisco, a big version of California itself," Trump stated.
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeКандидат в президенты США Дональд Трамп после праймериза в Нью-Гэмпшире
Кандидат в президенты США Дональд Трамп после праймериза в Нью-Гэмпшире - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2024
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States will turn into a "big version of San Francisco," which he called an "unlivable" and crime-ridden city, if Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wins the November election this year.
"Everything she touched turned bad. California turned bad, San Francisco — you can’t walk in San Francisco, you barely can go to California anymore. People say in state that it is in terrible terrible crime trouble … and drugs all over the place, you cannot walk down the streets," Trump told Fox News.
Trump pinned the blame on Governor Gavin Newsom but "more" on Harris, who served as District Attorney of San Francisco, Attorney General of California and then senator for the state.
"San Francisco is unlivable now, unlivable. Fifteen years ago it was the most beautiful city, one of greatest cities in the world. Today it’s unlivable it is gonna have to be hopefully able to be brought back if possible," Trump said.

If Harris becomes the president, "this country would turn into a big version of San Francisco, a big version of California itself," Trump stated.
