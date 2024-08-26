https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/trump-suggests-skipping-abc-news-debate-with-harris-over-bias-1119912425.html
Trump Suggests Skipping ABC News Debate With Harris Over Bias
Trump Suggests Skipping ABC News Debate With Harris Over Bias
Sputnik International
US presidential contender Donald Trump has cast doubt on whether he will debate Vice President Kamala Harris on "fake news" ABC News channel after watching a "biased" interview of Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.
2024-08-26T09:46+0000
2024-08-26T09:46+0000
2024-08-26T09:46+0000
americas
us
kamala harris
donald trump
joe biden
debate
presidential debate
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118325867_0:143:3284:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_3331aab6eaaf8f5a3861f4a6f698a479.jpg
"I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning … their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network? … Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN?" Trump said on Truth Social. Trump initially agreed to debate President Joe Biden on ABC News on September 10 but raised questions about whether he would participate after Harris replaced Biden atop the Democratic ticket. Trump said that the previous agreements were no longer relevant and accused ABC News of sympathizing with the Democrats and spreading fake news. Harris' campaign disagreed with Trump's decision to hold a debate on Fox News on September 4, urging him to honor their agreements.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/trump-says-us-would-turn-into-big-version-of-unlivable-san-francisco-if-harris-wins-1119873913.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118325867_306:0:3037:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d81fbe71cc0f729d623c38cec8cc75c9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us presidential contender donald trump, debate with harris, vice president kamala harris
us presidential contender donald trump, debate with harris, vice president kamala harris
Trump Suggests Skipping ABC News Debate With Harris Over Bias
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US presidential contender Donald Trump has cast doubt on whether he will debate Vice President Kamala Harris on "fake news" ABC News channel after watching a "biased" interview of Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.
"I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning … their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network? … Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN?" Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump initially agreed to debate President Joe Biden on ABC News on September 10 but raised questions about whether he would participate after Harris replaced Biden atop the Democratic ticket. Trump said that the previous agreements were no longer relevant and accused ABC News of sympathizing with the Democrats and spreading fake news.
Harris' campaign disagreed with Trump's decision to hold a debate
on Fox News on September 4, urging him to honor their agreements.