International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/military-activity-near-kursk-nuclear-power-plant-raises-concerns-about-its-safety---grossi-1119928104.html
Military Activity Near Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Raises Concerns About Its Safety - Grossi
Military Activity Near Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Raises Concerns About Its Safety - Grossi
Sputnik International
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said military activity near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant raises concerns about its safety, adding that he had been briefed on the consequences of attacks on the plant.
2024-08-27T12:57+0000
2024-08-27T12:57+0000
world
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
kursk
russia
nuclear energy
nuclear plant
nuclear reactor
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119697035_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9ea08a604c0822466309edeb4135128f.jpg
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said military activity near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant raises concerns about its safety, adding that he had been briefed on the consequences of attacks on the plant. There is a danger of a nuclear accident in the Kursk Region, Rafael Grossi said.The IAEA head added that he will analyze how to prevent a nuclear accident in the Kursk Region, discussing the relevant steps with the Russian Foreign Ministry and Rosatom.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/putin-ukraine-tried-to-strike-kursk-nuclear-power-plant-at-night-1119872073.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119697035_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f565dfd3afb9b1fd11837ad86afa4a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kursk nuclear power plant, iaea director general rafael grossi, attacks on the plant
kursk nuclear power plant, iaea director general rafael grossi, attacks on the plant

Military Activity Near Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Raises Concerns About Its Safety - Grossi

12:57 GMT 27.08.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankKursk nuclear power plant in the town of Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia.
Kursk nuclear power plant in the town of Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
On Tuesday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi completed his visit to the Kursk nuclear power plant.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said military activity near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant raises concerns about its safety, adding that he had been briefed on the consequences of attacks on the plant.
"I was informed today of several cases of drone attacks on the territory, on the facilities of the plant. I, who was at the station, saw the traces of these attacks. In general, the fact that hostilities are taking place a few kilometers from the nuclear power plant raises great concern, worry for the security regime," Grossi said.
There is a danger of a nuclear accident in the Kursk Region, Rafael Grossi said.

"The danger or the possibility of a nuclear accident has emerged near here [the Kursk Region]," Grossi told reporters following his visit to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

A Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2024
Russia
Putin: Ukraine Attempted Overnight Strike on Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
22 August, 12:24 GMT
The IAEA head added that he will analyze how to prevent a nuclear accident in the Kursk Region, discussing the relevant steps with the Russian Foreign Ministry and Rosatom.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала