Military Activity Near Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Raises Concerns About Its Safety - Grossi

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said military activity near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant raises concerns about its safety, adding that he had been briefed on the consequences of attacks on the plant.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said military activity near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant raises concerns about its safety, adding that he had been briefed on the consequences of attacks on the plant. There is a danger of a nuclear accident in the Kursk Region, Rafael Grossi said.The IAEA head added that he will analyze how to prevent a nuclear accident in the Kursk Region, discussing the relevant steps with the Russian Foreign Ministry and Rosatom.
On Tuesday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi completed his visit to the Kursk nuclear power plant.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said military activity near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
raises concerns about its safety, adding that he had been briefed on the consequences of attacks on the plant.
"I was informed today of several cases of drone attacks on the territory, on the facilities of the plant. I, who was at the station, saw the traces of these attacks. In general, the fact that hostilities are taking place a few kilometers from the nuclear power plant raises great concern, worry for the security regime," Grossi said.
There is a danger of a nuclear accident in the Kursk Region, Rafael Grossi said.
"The danger or the possibility of a nuclear accident has emerged near here [the Kursk Region]," Grossi told reporters following his visit to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.
The IAEA head added that he will analyze how to prevent a nuclear accident in the Kursk Region, discussing the relevant steps with the Russian Foreign Ministry and Rosatom.