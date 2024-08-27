https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/military-activity-near-kursk-nuclear-power-plant-raises-concerns-about-its-safety---grossi-1119928104.html

Military Activity Near Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Raises Concerns About Its Safety - Grossi

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said military activity near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant raises concerns about its safety, adding that he had been briefed on the consequences of attacks on the plant.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said military activity near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant raises concerns about its safety, adding that he had been briefed on the consequences of attacks on the plant. There is a danger of a nuclear accident in the Kursk Region, Rafael Grossi said.The IAEA head added that he will analyze how to prevent a nuclear accident in the Kursk Region, discussing the relevant steps with the Russian Foreign Ministry and Rosatom.

