Over 50,000 Tons of Arms & Equipment Shipped to Israel From US - Report
Over 50,000 Tons of Arms & Equipment Shipped to Israel From US - Report
According to a report from The Times of Israel, the deliveries are “crucial for sustaining the Israeli Defense Force’s (IDF) operational capabilities during the ongoing war.”
Over 50,000 Tons of Arms & Equipment Shipped to Israel From US - Report

The US has continued to support Israel, despite the Gaza health ministry reporting that more than 40,000 people in the region have been killed since the conflict first began in October.
More than 50,000 tons of armaments have been given to the US by Israel since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip since last October, the Defense Ministry said on Monday. This includes, “armored vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear and medical equipment,” the ministry said.
According to a report from The Times of Israel, the deliveries are “crucial for sustaining the Israeli Defense Force’s (IDF) operational capabilities during the ongoing war.”
Despite the substantial death toll of more than 40,000 people who have been slaughtered in Palestine, the US has been supplying Israel non-stop since the war between the IDF and Hamas first broke out in October. The US has enacted legislation providing tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Israel, and this month the US approved another $20 billion in arms sales to Israel.
Overall, Israel has been the largest recipient of US foreign aid since it was first founded and has received about $310 billion in total economic and military assistance.
US President Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, however his vice president, Kamala Harris, has taken his place and is running for the position of the Oval Office. Harris’ campaign has expressed that Israel will continue to be supported should she take office.
Despite calls from foreign countries, US voters, and human rights groups, the Biden administration has done little to regulate Israel as Palestinians experience a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. The US withheld shipments of heavy bombs in the spring in response to the Israeli raid on Rafah, however part of that shipment has since been released.
The US has not been open about all the arms it has supplied to Israel, either. The US reportedly approved and delivered on more than 100 arms sales to Israel since October 7, according to a report from March. But these sales flew under the radar as congressional approval was not required because each sale fell below a certain cost amount.
In this photograph taken during an official White House organized visit, Jill Biden, wife of U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, center, sits with Somali refugees during a photo opportunity at a UNHCR screening center on the outskirts of Ifo camp outside Dadaab, eastern Kenya, 100 kms (60 miles) from the Somali border, Monday Aug. 8, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2024
Americas
African Refugees in US Feel Left Behind as Ukraine & Israel Are Supplemented Billions of Dollars
Yesterday, 05:30 GMT
