Russian Doctrine on Use of Nuclear Weapons Under Clarification - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons is currently under clarification, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"Americans definitely associate these conversations about the third world war as something that, God forbid, if it is realized, could affect only Europe ... And in this situation, it is probably very important to understand that we have our own doctrine, including the doctrine of the use of nuclear weapons, which, by the way, is now being clarified, and which American officials are very well aware of," Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Yemeni counterpart.
Ukraine's demands to the West to allow the use of Storm Shadow missiles
on Moscow and St. Petersburg are blackmail, Lavrov said.
"This is blackmail. This is an attempt to pretend that the West wants to avoid excessive escalation, but in reality it is deceit. The West does not want to avoid escalation," Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Yemeni counterpart, calling the discussion of the possible use of Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine for strikes deep into Russia "playing with fire."
On Sunday, media reported, citing senior officials in Kiev, that Ukraine wants to launch a "demonstration attack" against targets near Moscow or St. Petersburg using UK-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles to "prompt a reassessment in the Kremlin," although the United States has not supported the plan so far.
Russia is waiting for the response of France to its note regarding the detention of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov, Lavrov said.
"Our note is under consideration, we are awaiting a response to this note," Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Yemeni counterpart.
On Saturday, Russian-born Durov, the founder of Telegram
, who is a citizen of multiple countries, including France and the UAE, was detained in France on charges linked to criminal uses of the Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud, which could land the 39-year-old billionaire in prison for up to 20 years. Later, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Durov's arrest was not a political decision, but a one made by judges.