Russian Doctrine on Use of Nuclear Weapons Under Clarification - Lavrov

Russia’s doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons is currently under clarification, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Americans definitely associate these conversations about the third world war as something that, God forbid, if it is realized, could affect only Europe ... And in this situation, it is probably very important to understand that we have our own doctrine, including the doctrine of the use of nuclear weapons, which, by the way, is now being clarified, and which American officials are very well aware of," Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Yemeni counterpart.Ukraine's demands to the West to allow the use of Storm Shadow missiles on Moscow and St. Petersburg are blackmail, Lavrov said.On Sunday, media reported, citing senior officials in Kiev, that Ukraine wants to launch a "demonstration attack" against targets near Moscow or St. Petersburg using UK-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles to "prompt a reassessment in the Kremlin," although the United States has not supported the plan so far.Russia is waiting for the response of France to its note regarding the detention of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov, Lavrov said.On Saturday, Russian-born Durov, the founder of Telegram, who is a citizen of multiple countries, including France and the UAE, was detained in France on charges linked to criminal uses of the Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud, which could land the 39-year-old billionaire in prison for up to 20 years. Later, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Durov's arrest was not a political decision, but a one made by judges.

