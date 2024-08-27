https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/us-declaring-war-on-telegram-to-control-last-vestige-of-free-speech--mega-founder-1119931845.html
US Declaring War on Telegram to Control Last Vestige of Free Speech – Mega Founder
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's arrest is a declaration of war between Washington and those public opinion platforms it cannot yet control, the founder of Megaupload and Mega, Kim Schmitz, also known as Kim Dotcom, said on Tuesday.
"The US Govt declared war on those parts of the Internet that are not under its control," Dotcom said on X, adding that the US government is waging a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and attempting to stop the further expansion of BRICS. "How inconvenient that Telegram was the major source of truth about what's really going on in Ukraine."Dotcom warned that the United States would blackmail Durov into handing over Telegram encryption keys, which is what happened to Mega. "Here’s the major issue for Telegram users. Pavel is gone unless he gets bail. He was charged with a conspiracy crime as a member of a criminal 'group'. It means the team that’s running Telegram now will either have to make a deal or face the same charges. They will make a deal," he said. Russian-born Durov, who is a citizen of multiple countries, including France, was detained at an airport north of Paris on Saturday on charges linked to criminal uses of his Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud. He may remain in police custody until August 28, the Paris Prosecutor's Office told RIA Novosti.
