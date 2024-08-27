https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/telegrams-durov-vs-metas-zuckerberg-how-do-they-stack-up-on-censorship-1119928274.html

Теlegram’s Durov vs Meta’s Zuckerberg: How Do They Stack Up on Censorship?

Теlegram’s Durov vs Meta’s Zuckerberg: How Do They Stack Up on Censorship?

Sputnik International

While Telegram founder Pavel Durov waits to be formally charged by French prosecutors for multiple charges relating to the platform’s lack of moderation, no such fate is likely to befall Mark Zuckerberg.

2024-08-27T17:02+0000

2024-08-27T17:02+0000

2024-08-27T17:04+0000

world

pavel durov

mark zuckerberg

facebook

meta

telegram

telegram

russia

hunter biden

censorship

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104783/49/1047834955_0:37:1024:613_1920x0_80_0_0_904bbd14d78a09565e0038e1c16442f8.jpg

While Telegram founder Pavel Durov waits to be formally charged by French prosecutors for multiple charges relating to the platform’s lack of moderation, no such fate is likely to befall Mark Zuckerberg.Unlike Durov, the Meta* CEO has admitted to what was an open secret anyway: that he caved to repeated White House demands to throttle content on his platform. Senior Biden administration officials, “pressured” Meta to “censor” content, acknowledged Zuckerberg in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on August 26.Elon Musk was quick to note there’s be no arrest for Zuck as he "censors free speech and gives governments backdoor access to user data."’Let's see how the two platforms and their CEOs line up:Pavel DurovThe Russian-born IT entrepreneur co-created Telegram - a blend of private messaging and public channels –with his brother in August 2013. Durov vowed to champion encryption in messaging, not allow the moderation of messages, deny requests to store records of confidential data, telephone messages and internet traffic of clients, or hand over keys for decrypting users' correspondence upon request.Telegram’s unlimited in size “channels” and group chats are encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie-Hellman secure key, per the Telegram team. Telegram doesn't provide end-to-end encryption for common private and group chats, but does provide a secret chat feature. Telegram lets users post files enjoying unlimited cloud storage. There is no targeted advertising or algorithmic feed. The platform's audience exceeded 950 million users by July 2024.The US government wanted to get its hands on Telegram’s code to infiltrate the system and spy on its users, Durov revealed in an April interview with ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson. The entrepreneur rejected pressure to allow a "backdoor" in the app for Western intelligence. Durov resisted personal “pressure” in the US, where law enforcement officials approached him, seeking to “establish a relationship to in a way control Telegram better.”Mark ZuckerbergZuckerberg turned his Meta (formerly Facebook) into a tool for US censorship. The platform with its standard for messaging apps end-to-end (e2e) encryption and non-open source algorithm has served up documented cases of censorship and manipulation of public opinion proven by whistleblowers and information leaks. After the 2016 US elections, conservative viewpoints were suppressed under the pretext of "hate speech" while liberal ones were elevated. In 2018 it was revealed that UK-based political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica engaged in the harvesting of tens of millions of Facebook profiles in 2014. They were used to target users with personalized political ads, including during the 2016 US presidential campaign.The company engaged in similar harvesting and vote manipulation operations in nations across the globe.Posts criticizing everything from US foreign and immigration policy, climate policies, to vaccines were occasionally deleted outright, but more often hidden or deranked.Used as an election manipulation tool, whistleblowers have documented Facebook’s skewed content moderation directives regarding candidatse and their supporters, in direct violation of the company’s policy on protecting political speech.Facebook barred Donald Trump from the platform in the wake of the 6 January Capitol riot after being accused of "incitement of violence". He was reintated his account with "new guardrails in place."Biden officials "repeatedly pressured” Facebook for months to “censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire" during the pandemic, Zuckerberg has admitted. As a result, in April of 2020 Facebook announced that it was imposing limits on "harmful misinformation about COVID-19." The decision was reversed a year later.On the eve of the 2020 presidential elections Facebook suppressed the New York Post story based on damning files in Hunter Biden’s laptop containing evidence of a pay-to-play corruption scheme by the Biden family.Mark Zuckerberg admitted that in an interview with Joe Rogan in 2022, claiming he was ordered to censor the story by the FBI. He has now conceded that the Hunter laptop story was not "Russian disinformation," as it was alleged at the time by the Democrats and the mainstream media.While Meta admitted in 2021 that Palestinian posts using words like “martyr” and “resistance” were as inaccurately labeled as incitement to violence, the platform revealed its hypocrisy the following year. Meta openly supported calls for violence against Russian citizens after the start of the special military operation. In March 2022 it loosened prohibitions on violent speech for users in Eastern Europe, allowing the placement of ads with such content.*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/meta-shouldnt-have-demoted-hunter-biden-laptop-story-on-platform---ceo-1119920010.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230317/former-us-president-donald-trump-returns-to-facebook-for-first-post-since-2021-1108522292.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/how-facebook-became-tool-for-state-censorship-and-goldmine-for-us-intelligence-services-1116575342.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

how facebook censors content, did mark zuckerberg comply with pressure to moderate content on facebook, pavel durov arrested in france, durov's arrest, telegram founder, encrypted telegram app, why did france arrest durov, us intel agencies sought to create backdoor in telegram, freedom of speech, freedom of press, censorship of social media, pavel durov's interview with tucker carlson, fbi's purported attempt to recruit a telegram engineer, telegram crackdown, telegram founder arrest, pavel durov arrest, western free speech crackdown, western suppression, durov arrested, telegram founder, telegram ceo, toncoin falls, toncoin destroyed, durov carlson interview