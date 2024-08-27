https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/us-defense-lobbyists-need-war-middle-east-regional-war-could-spiral-as-us-fails-to-intervene--1119917711.html

'US Defense Lobbyists Need War': Middle East Regional War Could Spiral as US Fails to Intervene

On Monday, Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, author and analyst, joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown.

Israel and Hezbollah launched a heavy exchange of fire against one-another on Sunday morning which threatened to trigger a broader regional war that could negatively affect cease-fire negotiations, a US news outlet reported. Both sides said they were only aiming for military targets, which resulted in the death of three people in Lebanon and an Israeli soldier.On Monday, Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, author and analyst, joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown. He cautioned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “cannot afford a ceasefire”, and that the conflict will escalate even further.“Netanyahu really [...] cannot afford a ceasefire. He could do so. He would weaken his own posture," Maloof began. "It would go against the grain of his more radical ministers, [Minister of National Security Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich, who really want another Nakba or a clearing out of Palestinians altogether. First in Gaza, then West Bank, and then they're going to go up into Lebanon. This is their messianic mission.”It was first reported on Sunday that Israel had informed the US of their plans to strike Lebanon overnight. Hezbollah fired over 320 rockets and dozens of drones toward Israel in retaliation for the killing of Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander who was killed in Beirut. The Israeli military said about 100 of their warplanes struck more than 1,000 Hezbollah projectiles aimed at northern and central Israel.Steve Gill, a US attorney, asked the show’s guest if Israel believes they have the Gaza Strip “under control” now that they are firing missiles into Lebanon.“Gaza is not under control, will not be under control. That's why they're insisting on maintaining the two corridors and Hamas is objecting. Hamas has not been eliminated,” Maloof said.Ben-Gvir reportedly said that he would build a synagogue on the Temple Mount, the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem in order to give equal rights to Jews and Muslims, according to a report on Monday. Netanyahu dismissed his minister’s comments and said that there had been “no change in the status quo on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.” The temple is the third holiest site for Muslims, and while others are allowed to visit, only Muslims are allowed to pray.“You can kiss goodbye the whole notion that we're supporting democracy in this area because of the way the Israeli government is conducting itself and the way they're treating non-Jewish citizens and even the Palestinians, even Arab Israelis - they're second-class tertiary. Ben-Gvir wants them all gone.”“As long as that government is in place, you're going to have this problem unless there can be an internal disruption that will unload Netanyahu as the leader or the country goes into a civil war,” he continued. “[A civil war] is increasingly possible because [there are] different types of reformed Jews and the more Ashkenazi types who are just hell-bent on a pure Jewish state as opposed to working with the Palestinians and even other Arabs that are in the region.”Sputnik reported on Monday that neither Hezbollah nor Israel really wants a full-scale war as it would upend life in Israel and Tehran and stretch US resources. The US is wary of a full scale conflict because Hezbollah, unlike Hamas, is not a small-scale non-state actor but is a powerful force in terms of its ground strength as well as its air defense power, an academic told Sputnik.

