US Research Into Bioweapons Targeting Slavs Underway Since at Least the 1990s: Expert

Damning new details regarding the US military’s efforts to create ethnically-selective virus strains in Ukraine have been presented by Russia’s Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops. The new information is further evidence of an international criminal conspiracy going back decades, experts tell Sputnik.

“The United States is reportedly continuing its efforts to develop bioagents capable of selectively targeting different ethnic groups,” RCBD Troops chief Igor Kirillov said in a briefing Tuesday on the US government, military and Big Pharma’s ongoing military-biological activities in Ukraine.“According to available information, the United States has begun to actively involve Moldova and Romania in its biomaterial logistics schemes” for the transfer of the biomaterials of Ukrainians out of the country, Kirillov said, detailing how Russia's special military operation has forced the US and its allies to adjust their tactics and try to cover their tracks.Sputnik has been reporting on suspected US efforts to develop bioweapons targeting specific ethnic groups and genotypes since 2017, pointing to academic papers, DARPA research documents, and policy papers like the infamous September 2000 ‘Rebuilding America’s Defenses’ paper by the Project for a New American Century, which cited the dawning of an advanced new form of warfare “that can ‘target’ specific genotypes” and “transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool.”From March 2022 onward, the RCBD Troops have been detailing US and NATO efforts in Ukraine to develop viruses targeting certain ethnic groups, infect local flora and fauna, and be spread naturally by migrating birds, mosquitos, waterways and other means.Visions of a Nightmarish 21th Century from the Twilight of the 20th“The Americans first showed interest in the Slavic ethnic group and genome in the early 1990s, perhaps even earlier. In the early 1990s, I worked on the Human Genome Project as a junior research fellow at the Institute of Molecular Biology of the Academy of Sciences. The Americans would ask not only for our decoding work, but all the source materials as well, supposedly for verification. Then, during what was still the Soviet Union, hundreds if not thousands of samples went overseas to these very same American and European laboratories. So, for all these years, various companies, foundations and non-governmental organizations have been collecting the genetic materials of Russians,” Nikulin said.As for the idea of bioweapons targeting certain ethnic groups, it’s been known about since at least the 1930s, the observer stressed.Former Executive Intelligence Review White House correspondent William Jones believes the diabolical logic behind US military biological research in the former Soviet space from the 1990s onward is not far off from that of the Nazis during WWII.“Many of these labs had been set up during Soviet times, but with the fall of the Soviet Union and the creation of an independent Ukraine, US inspectors, with the [stated] intention of eliminating the biological weapons there, have actually utilized and expanded them with the thought of a possible conflict with the Russian Federation,” the observer stressed.Client States Do Dirty WorkNikulin was not surprised by Kirillov’s comments about the new transport scheme involving Moldova, and using of the logistics companies Gamma Logistics and Aerotranscargo, which, according to the Russian MoD, are controlled by Moldovan President Maia Sandu. This logistical network is both convenient and secure in the sense that the Moldovan government can be relied on not to ask any “unnecessary questions,” the observer believes.

