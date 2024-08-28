https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/middle-east-crisis-caused-by-us-desire-to-maintain-regional-dominance---moscow-1119936126.html
Middle East Crisis Caused by US Desire to Maintain Regional Dominance - Moscow
2024-08-28

Middle East Crisis Caused by US Desire to Maintain Regional Dominance - Moscow

The current situation in the Middle East has become a consequence of the United States' desire to maintain its dominant regional influence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"In many ways, the current dramatic situation has become a consequence of the desire of the United States to maintain its dominant influence in the Middle East," Zakharova said. The spokeswoman noted that Washington's desire to "monopolize the mediation role" in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas, preserve the status quo and promote "economic peace," leaving aside a long-term settlement based on the existing decisions of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council, has contributed to the accumulation of conflict potential in the Middle East. Moreover, Zakharova said that the strengthening of the US military presence in the region could lead to further escalation and that Russia advocated avoiding actions that could lead to aggravation of the situation in the Middle East. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Following this, Hamas fighters infiltrated border areas, opening fire on military and civilian targets, and captured more than 250 hostages. According to Israeli authorities, approximately 1,200 people were killed. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip. Israel declared a total blockade of the enclave, halting the supply of water, electricity, fuel, food, and medicine. According to the health authorities in Gaza, the death toll from Israeli strikes in the enclave since October 7 has exceeded 40,400, with more than 93,500 people injured. Additionally, the situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated after the start of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The IDF and Hezbollah have been repeatedly conducting attacks on each other's positions in areas along the border.
