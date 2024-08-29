https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/harris-trump-in-tight-race-across-battleground-states---poll-1119948889.html
Harris, Trump in Tight Race Across Battleground States - Poll
US presidential nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in a tight race across seven battleground states, according to a poll by The Hill and Emerson College Polling released on Thursday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US presidential nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in a tight race across seven battleground states, according to a poll by The Hill and Emerson College Polling released on Thursday.
Harris had a slight lead over Trump in Georgia (49% to 48%), Michigan (50% to 47%), and Nevada (49% to 48%), while Trump had a slight lead in Arizona (50% to 47%), North Carolina (49% to 48%), and Wisconsin (49% to 48%). They were tied at 48% each in Pennsylvania.
Harris led Trump among independent voters in all seven states except for Nevada.
There was a clear gender divide, with Harris leading with women in all seven states except for Arizona, and Trump leading
with men in all seven states.
There was also a clear age divide, with Harris leading with voters under 30 in all seven states.
The poll was conducted from August 26-28.