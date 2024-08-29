https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/leningrad-region-specialists-restore-memorial-mosaic-panel-in-mongolia-1119946873.html

Leningrad Region Specialists Restore Memorial Mosaic Panel in Mongolia

Leningrad Region Specialists Restore Memorial Mosaic Panel in Mongolia

Leningrad specialists have completed the restoration of the mosaic panel of the Zaisan memorial complex dedicated to the Soviet-Mongolian victory at Khalkhin Gol in 1939.

Specialists from the Leningrad region have completed the restoration of the mosaic panel of the Zaisan memorial complex dedicated to the Soviet-Mongolian victory at Khalkhin Gol in 1939 in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said.The governor added that the two countries jointly preserve the memory of their victory and mutual assistance.Earlier, Leningrad region government First Deputy Chairman Roman Markov visited the Zhukov House Museum in Ulaanbaatar and laid flowers at the Soviet marshal's monument. The museum was opened on August 19, 1979, on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the victory at the Khalkhin Gol River. The creation of the museum and the opening of the monument is a tribute to the grateful memory and true national love for the great commander.The Mongolian people have forever connected the victory at the Khalkhin Gol River with the name of Georgy Zhukov. Considering the great importance of the work to preserve the historical truth and memory of Soviet-Mongolian military glory, the Leningrad region has been looking for ways to participate in the restoration of the memorial complex to Soviet soldiers erected in Ulaanbaatar on Zaisan Hill on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.

