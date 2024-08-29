https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/leningrad-region-specialists-restore-memorial-mosaic-panel-in-mongolia-1119946873.html
Leningrad Region Specialists Restore Memorial Mosaic Panel in Mongolia
Leningrad specialists have completed the restoration of the mosaic panel of the Zaisan memorial complex dedicated to the Soviet-Mongolian victory at Khalkhin Gol in 1939.
The governor added that the two countries jointly preserve the memory of their victory and mutual assistance.Earlier, Leningrad region government First Deputy Chairman Roman Markov visited the Zhukov House Museum in Ulaanbaatar and laid flowers at the Soviet marshal's monument. The museum was opened on August 19, 1979, on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the victory at the Khalkhin Gol River. The creation of the museum and the opening of the monument is a tribute to the grateful memory and true national love for the great commander.The Mongolian people have forever connected the victory at the Khalkhin Gol River with the name of Georgy Zhukov. Considering the great importance of the work to preserve the historical truth and memory of Soviet-Mongolian military glory, the Leningrad region has been looking for ways to participate in the restoration of the memorial complex to Soviet soldiers erected in Ulaanbaatar on Zaisan Hill on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.
The Zaisan Memorial Complex is located in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital, on Zaisan Tolgoi Hill in the Khan-Uul district. It was built between 1971 and 1979 to honor the Red Army's support of the Mongolian People's Revolution and Soviet-Mongolian victory at Khalkhin Gol.
Specialists from the Leningrad region have completed the restoration of the mosaic panel of the Zaisan memorial complex dedicated to the Soviet-Mongolian victory at Khalkhin Gol in 1939 in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said.
"The deplorable condition of the monument was noticed by the entire delegation of the Leningrad region during an official visit in early 2024. Then we agreed with the Mongolian side that the region would restore the monument, and the owners would participate in repairing the stairs and landscaping. Now the work is nearing completion," he wrote on his Telegram channel.
The governor added that the two countries jointly preserve the memory of their victory and mutual assistance.
Earlier, Leningrad region government First Deputy Chairman Roman Markov visited the Zhukov House Museum in Ulaanbaatar and laid flowers at the Soviet marshal's monument. The museum was opened on August 19, 1979, on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the victory at the Khalkhin Gol River. The creation of the museum and the opening of the monument is a tribute to the grateful memory and true national love for the great commander.
The Mongolian people
have forever connected the victory at the Khalkhin Gol River with the name of Georgy Zhukov. Considering the great importance of the work to preserve the historical truth and memory of Soviet-Mongolian military glory, the Leningrad region has been looking for ways to participate in the restoration of the memorial complex to Soviet soldiers erected in Ulaanbaatar on Zaisan Hill on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.