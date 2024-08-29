https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/sullivan-chinese-general-meet-to-discuss-bilateral-international-agenda---white-house-1119946467.html

Sullivan, Chinese General Meet to Discuss Bilateral, International Agenda - White House

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese military official Gen. Zhang Youxia met in Beijing Thursday to discuss issues on the bilateral and international agenda, the White House said in a statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on August 29 with General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission in Beijing, China. Mr. Sullivan stressed that both countries have a responsibility to prevent competition from veering into conflict or confrontation," the statement said. It said the two sides reaffirmed the importance of regular military-to-military communications as part of efforts to maintain high-level diplomacy and open lines of communication. "Mr. Sullivan and Vice Chairman Zhang recognized the progress in sustained, regular military-military communications over the past ten months and planned to hold a theater commander telephone call in the near future. Mr. Sullivan also raised the importance of cross-Strait peace and stability, the US commitment to freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, concerns about PRC support for Russia’s defense industrial base, the need to avoid miscalculation and escalation in cyber space, and ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza," the statement said.

