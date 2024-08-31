https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/israeli-strikes-on-gaza-kill-89-injure-205-over-48-hours---health-ministry-1119972242.html
Israeli Strikes on Gaza Kill 89, Injure 205 Over 48 Hours - Health Ministry
At least 89 people have been killed and another 205 injured in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in the past two days, the enclave's health ministry said on Saturday.
"Over the past 48 hours, the Israeli occupation forces have committed five mass murders of families in the Gaza Strip. Eighty-nine dead and 205 injured have been admitted to hospitals," the ministry said. This brings the Palestinian death toll in Gaza up to 40,691, with more than 94,000 others injured since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel estimated that some 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 others taken hostage in the onslaught. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip. Israel declared a total blockade of the enclave, cutting the supply of water, electricity, fuel, food, and medicines to the besieged enclave.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - At least 89 people have been killed and another 205 injured in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in the past two days, the enclave's health ministry said on Saturday.
"Over the past 48 hours, the Israeli occupation forces have committed five mass murders of families in the Gaza Strip
. Eighty-nine dead and 205 injured have been admitted to hospitals," the ministry said.
This brings the Palestinian death toll in Gaza up to 40,691, with more than 94,000 others injured since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel estimated that some 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 others taken hostage in the onslaught.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip. Israel declared a total blockade of the enclave, cutting the supply of water, electricity, fuel, food, and medicines to the besieged enclave.