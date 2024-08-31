https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/nato-chief-refuses-to-admit-wests-role-in-ukrainian-attack-on-kursk-1119971873.html

NATO Chief Refuses to Admit West's Role in Ukrainian Attack on Kursk

NATO Chief Refuses to Admit West's Role in Ukrainian Attack on Kursk

Sputnik International

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refused on Saturday to admit that Ukraine had coordinated its attack on the western Russian region of Kursk with the allies, despite Russia's claims to the contrary.

2024-08-31T12:24+0000

2024-08-31T12:24+0000

2024-08-31T12:24+0000

world

jens stoltenberg

nikolai patrushev

kursk

ukraine

russia

nato

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107484962_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7488f1b9961b85eba47c4a6a9adbfa61.jpg

Stoltenberg argued that the choice of methods to defend itself lied with Ukraine and that its right to self-defense did not end at the internationally recognized Russian border. Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said Ukraine would not have risked an incursion into Russia without a go-ahead from NATO and Western intelligence agencies. NATO countries have funneled weapons and military instructors to Ukraine and are providing intelligence and controlling Ukrainian actions, he added. Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation that aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. The Russian Defense Ministry said on August 31 that Ukrainian troops had lost over 8,200 servicemen and 76 tanks in the offensive.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/ukraine-loses-over-7800-troops-during-operation-in-kursk-direction-1119959103.html

kursk

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, russian region of kursk, ukrainian attack