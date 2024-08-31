https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/nato-chief-refuses-to-admit-wests-role-in-ukrainian-attack-on-kursk-1119971873.html
NATO Chief Refuses to Admit West's Role in Ukrainian Attack on Kursk
NATO Chief Refuses to Admit West's Role in Ukrainian Attack on Kursk
Sputnik International
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refused on Saturday to admit that Ukraine had coordinated its attack on the western Russian region of Kursk with the allies, despite Russia's claims to the contrary.
2024-08-31T12:24+0000
2024-08-31T12:24+0000
2024-08-31T12:24+0000
world
jens stoltenberg
nikolai patrushev
kursk
ukraine
russia
nato
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107484962_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7488f1b9961b85eba47c4a6a9adbfa61.jpg
Stoltenberg argued that the choice of methods to defend itself lied with Ukraine and that its right to self-defense did not end at the internationally recognized Russian border. Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said Ukraine would not have risked an incursion into Russia without a go-ahead from NATO and Western intelligence agencies. NATO countries have funneled weapons and military instructors to Ukraine and are providing intelligence and controlling Ukrainian actions, he added. Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation that aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. The Russian Defense Ministry said on August 31 that Ukrainian troops had lost over 8,200 servicemen and 76 tanks in the offensive.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/ukraine-loses-over-7800-troops-during-operation-in-kursk-direction-1119959103.html
kursk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107484962_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_50e21cb8673495a31af20422d30bad97.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, russian region of kursk, ukrainian attack
nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, russian region of kursk, ukrainian attack
NATO Chief Refuses to Admit West's Role in Ukrainian Attack on Kursk
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refused on Saturday to admit that Ukraine had coordinated its attack on the western Russian region of Kursk with the allies, despite Russia's claims to the contrary.
"Ukraine did not discuss its planning of the Kursk offensive with NATO in advance. In this respect, NATO played no role," Stoltenberg said in an interview to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
Stoltenberg argued
that the choice of methods to defend itself lied with Ukraine and that its right to self-defense did not end at the internationally recognized Russian border.
Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said Ukraine would not have risked an incursion into Russia without a go-ahead from NATO and Western intelligence agencies. NATO countries have funneled weapons and military instructors to Ukraine and are providing intelligence and controlling Ukrainian actions, he added.
Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation that aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on August 31 that Ukrainian troops had lost over 8,200 servicemen and 76 tanks in the offensive.