MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have destroyed a US-made multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with its Ukrainian gun crew in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"One MLRS of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed in a high-precision strike together with the Ukrainian militants servicing it," the statement read.
The MLRS was discovered by Russian troops in a forested area near the village of Sadky during a reconnaissance mission, the ministry said. Objective control means confirmed its complete destruction.
Russian forces have eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian troops and 18 armored vehicles in the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Ukrainian soldiers eliminated in the region since August 6 to over 8,200, the ministry said on Saturday.
"In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 400 soldiers and 18 armored vehicles, including one tank, 3 armored personnel carriers and 14 armored combat vehicles, as well as 3 artillery guns, 3 mortars, an electronic warfare station and 7 motor vehicles," the statement read.
Less than a month into its incursion into the Kursk Region, Ukraine has lost over 8,200 soldiers, 76 tanks, 36 infantry fighting vehicles, 67 armored personnel carriers, 521 armored combat vehicles, 242 motor vehicles, 56 artillery guns, 16 multiple rocket launcher systems (MRLS), including 4 HIMARS systems
and two other US-made systems, as well as five air defense missile systems, 12 electronic warfare stations, one counter-artillery radar, one air defense radar and five pieces of engineer equipment, including two combat engineer vehicles and one UR-77 mine clearing vehicle.
In the part 24 hours, the Russian forces defeated Ukrainian troops near 15 settlements in the Kursk Region, including Apanasovka, Borki, Byakhovo, Vishnevka, Krasnooktyabrskoye, Kruglenkoye, Lyubimovka, Martynovka, Novoivanovka, Novaya Sorochina, Plekhovo, Cherkasy Porechnoye, Russkoye Porechnoye, Sverdlikovo and Snagost, the ministry added.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin was in daily contact with the military, receiving round-the-clock updates on the situation in the border areas and monitoring assistance provided to people in the hotspot regions.