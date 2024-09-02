https://sputnikglobe.com/20240902/malaysia-prime-minister-to-take-part-in-eef-will-meet-with-putin--russias-roscongress-1119985673.html
Malaysia Prime Minister to Take Part in EEF, Will Meet With Putin – Russia's Roscongress
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Roscongress Foundation said on Monday.
"Anwar Ibrahim intends to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the EEF to discuss economic cooperation, emphasizing the independent position of his country, which 'does not feel hostility towards anyone.' But he definitely feels warm feelings towards Russia," the materials of the Roscongress Foundation said. The 2024 Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 3-6 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the forum.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Roscongress Foundation said on Monday.
"Anwar Ibrahim intends to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the EEF to discuss economic cooperation
, emphasizing the independent position of his country, which 'does not feel hostility towards anyone.' But he definitely feels warm feelings towards Russia," the materials of the Roscongress Foundation said.
The 2024 Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 3-6 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the forum
.
Eastern Economic Forum is a major platform that aims to develop the economy of Russia's Far East and expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. It is held each year since 2015 in September, at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok.