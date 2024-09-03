International
Putin Hold Talks With Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh
Angola's President Likely to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan - Ambassador
Angola's President Likely to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan - Ambassador
The Angolan Embassy in Russia has not yet received information from Luanda about the level of participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan, but if the country's president has time, he may attend, the Angolan Ambassador to Moscow Augusto da Silva Cunha told Sputnik at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
"Perhaps, if the president has the opportunity on the dates of the summit in Kazan, he will either come himself or may be represented by the foreign minister," the diplomat said. He stressed that he had not yet received confirmation of the participation of the president or other high-level officials in the meeting in Kazan. The Eastern Economic Forum is being held from September 3 to 6 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF-2024.
05:15 GMT 03.09.2024
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The Angolan Embassy in Russia has not yet received information from Luanda about the level of participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan, but if the country's president has time, he may attend, the Angolan Ambassador to Moscow Augusto da Silva Cunha told Sputnik at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
"Perhaps, if the president has the opportunity on the dates of the summit in Kazan, he will either come himself or may be represented by the foreign minister," the diplomat said.
He stressed that he had not yet received confirmation of the participation of the president or other high-level officials in the meeting in Kazan.
The Eastern Economic Forum is being held from September 3 to 6 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF-2024.
