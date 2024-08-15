https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/russias-kazan-expecting-20000-guests-for-brics-summit-in-october---mayor-1119782933.html
Russia's Kazan Expecting 20,000 Guests for BRICS Summit in October - Mayor
The Russian city of Kazan is ready to welcome 20,000 guests for the BRICS summit in October, Kazan's mayor Ilsur Metshin said on Thursday.
"We are expecting 20,000 high-ranking guests for the BRICS summit. We have never hosted so many people at one time, for three days," Metshin said during visiting tourist facilities in Kazan. Moreover, a large amount of journalists, experts, volunteers, police are expected. At least 70 different accommodation facilities, 53 of which are hotels, are prepared for the guests of the summit, the mayor said. He added that some hotels were undergoing construction, fit-out works and additional landscaping. Currently, 37 hotels are ready to receive guests, the rest of the hotels should be completed within a month. Many Kazan hotels have upgraded their level for the summit, VIP and presidential suites have appeared there. Some hotels have begun to comply with environmental agenda, for example, they provide cosmetic kits without the use of plastic.
Russia's Kazan Expecting 20,000 Guests for BRICS Summit in October - Mayor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian city of Kazan is ready to welcome 20,000 guests for the BRICS summit in October, Kazan's mayor Ilsur Metshin said on Thursday.
"We are expecting 20,000 high-ranking guests for the BRICS summit. We have never hosted so many people at one time, for three days
," Metshin said during visiting tourist facilities in Kazan
.
Moreover, a large amount of journalists, experts, volunteers, police are expected.
At least 70 different accommodation facilities, 53 of which are hotels, are prepared for the guests of the summit
, the mayor said. He added that some hotels were undergoing construction, fit-out works and additional landscaping. Currently, 37 hotels are ready to receive guests, the rest of the hotels should be completed within a month.
Many Kazan hotels have upgraded their level for the summit
, VIP and presidential suites have appeared there. Some hotels have begun to comply with environmental agenda, for example, they provide cosmetic kits without the use of plastic.
The plan for Russia's BRICS presidency in 2024 includes over 250 events in 11 regions of Russia, organized by representatives of federal and regional executive authorities, public organizations and the business community. The key event will be the 16th BRICS Summit, which will be held in Kazan from October 22-24.