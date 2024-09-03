https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/russia-mongolia-military-cooperation-includes-supply-of-arms-soldier-training---moscow-1119995024.html

Russia-Mongolia Military Cooperation Includes Supply of Arms, Soldier Training - Moscow

Military-technical cooperation between Russia and Mongolia includes the supply of weapons to Ulaanbaatar and the training of military personnel, currently Russia has already trained 340 Mongolian soldiers, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Tuesday.

"The supply of weapons and military equipment, repair, maintenance, modernization," Fomin outlined the areas of cooperation, adding "... we are cooperating on the military-technical line. And in the military as well. We teach. We have already trained about 340 people this year." One of the training sites for Mongolian military personnel is the presidential cadet school in Kyzyl, the official said.Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia at Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh's invitation on Monday to attend celebrations of the 85th anniversary of the Soviet-Mongol victory over militarist Japan on the Khalkhin Gol River.

