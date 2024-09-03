https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/six-in-10-moldovans-oppose-nato-membership---poll-1119999890.html

Six in 10 Moldovans Oppose NATO Membership - Poll

Six in 10 Moldovans Oppose NATO Membership - Poll

Sputnik International

Nearly six in 10 people in Moldova oppose the idea of the eastern European nation joining NATO, up 5% since July, an August poll published on Tuesday showed.

2024-09-03T12:43+0000

2024-09-03T12:43+0000

2024-09-03T12:43+0000

world

moldova

nato

maia sandu

nato expansion

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg

The survey conducted by Moldovan pollster Date Inteligente from August 19-25 showed that 58.9% of 1,004 people sampled opposed Moldova's NATO membership, versus 28.8% who supported it. A further 12.3% were undecided. Moldova's neutral status is enshrined in its constitution. The republic has been cooperating with NATO under an Individual Partnership Action Plan since 1994. The number of joint military exercises rose under President Maia Sandu, who has repeatedly emphasized in interviews with local media that the republic needs to continue strengthening ties with the alliance in order to bolster national defense capabilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/moldova-gravitating-towards-nato-against-peoples-will---deputy-speaker-1119519173.html

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eastern european nation joining nato, european nation, nato membership