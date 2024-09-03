Six in 10 Moldovans Oppose NATO Membership - Poll

International
Nearly six in 10 people in Moldova oppose the idea of the eastern European nation joining NATO, up 5% since July, an August poll published on Tuesday showed.
The survey conducted by Moldovan pollster Date Inteligente from August 19-25 showed that 58.9% of 1,004 people sampled opposed Moldova's NATO membership, versus 28.8% who supported it. A further 12.3% were undecided. Moldova's neutral status is enshrined in its constitution. The republic has been cooperating with NATO under an Individual Partnership Action Plan since 1994. The number of joint military exercises rose under President Maia Sandu, who has repeatedly emphasized in interviews with local media that the republic needs to continue strengthening ties with the alliance in order to bolster national defense capabilities.
12:43 GMT 03.09.2024
Nearly six in 10 people in Moldova oppose the idea of the eastern European nation joining NATO, up 5% since July, an August poll published on Tuesday showed.
The survey conducted by Moldovan pollster Date Inteligente from August 19-25 showed that 58.9% of 1,004 people sampled opposed Moldova's NATO membership, versus 28.8% who supported it. A further 12.3% were undecided.
Moldova's neutral status is enshrined in its constitution. The republic has been cooperating with NATO under an Individual Partnership Action Plan since 1994.
The number of joint military exercises rose under President Maia Sandu, who has repeatedly emphasized in interviews with local media that the republic needs to continue strengthening ties with the alliance in order to bolster national defense capabilities.
