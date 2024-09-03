https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/ukraine-criminals-guilty-of-serious-international-crimes-to-be-brought-to-justice---moscow-1119993774.html
Ukraine Criminals Guilty of Serious International Crimes to Be Brought to Justice - Moscow
Ukrainian criminals guilty of serious international crimes against their citizens and citizens of Russia will be brought to justice, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Ukrainian criminals guilty of serious international crimes against their own and Russian citizens, as well as their henchmen, will be brought to justice and will be punished as they deserve to be," Zakharova said.Kiev wants to withdraw its citizens from the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), but keep criminal prosecution of foreign citizens, Maria Zakharova said.Kiev's words on the ratification of the Rome Statute with conditions shows its true attitude to international humanitarian law, the diplomat added.Neither Ukraine nor the International Criminal Court have anything to do with law and justice, Zakharova said."The reputation of both the Kiev regime and the ICC is well known. Neither of them are independent and have anything to do with law or justice," Zakharova said.On August 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law to ratify the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the ICC. Ukraine will not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction over its citizens for seven years after the adoption of the draft law.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian criminals guilty of serious international crimes against their citizens and citizens of Russia will be brought to justice, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Ukrainian criminals guilty of serious international crimes against their own and Russian citizens, as well as their henchmen, will be brought to justice and will be punished as they deserve to be," Zakharova said.
Kiev wants to withdraw its citizens from the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), but keep criminal prosecution of foreign citizens, Maria Zakharova said.
"In fact, they want to withdraw their citizens from the jurisdiction of even this court, which is as loyal to them as possible, but at the same time reserve the right to criminal prosecution in The Hague of citizens of other countries on charges made up by Kiev itself," Zakharova said.
Kiev's words on the ratification of the Rome Statute with conditions shows its true attitude to international humanitarian law, the diplomat added.
"Such a step cannot be regarded otherwise than as an undisguised intention to give their military carte blanche to commit serious war crimes," Zakharova added.
Neither Ukraine nor the International Criminal Court
have anything to do with law and justice, Zakharova said.
"The reputation of both the Kiev regime and the ICC is well known. Neither of them are independent and have anything to do with law or justice," Zakharova said.
On August 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
signed a law to ratify the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the ICC. Ukraine will not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction over its citizens for seven years after the adoption of the draft law.