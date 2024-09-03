Ukraine Loses Over 9,000 Troops Since Its Incursion Into Border Areas of Russia's Kursk Region

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/ukraine-loses-over-9000-troops-since-its-incursion-into-border-areas-of-russias-kursk-region-1119999059.html
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 9,300 Ukrainian servicepeople and 80 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk region, the enemy lost more than 9,300 servicepeople, 80 tanks, 38 infantry fighting vehicles, 70 armored personnel carriers, 561 armored combat vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost more than 400 servicepeople and 12 combat armored vehicles in the Kursk direction, the ministry also said. Units of the Russian northern group repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops and thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 25 people, two combat armored vehicles and three cars.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 9,300 Ukrainian servicepeople and 80 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk region, the enemy lost more than 9,300 servicepeople, 80 tanks, 38 infantry fighting vehicles, 70 armored personnel carriers, 561 armored combat vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost more than 400 servicepeople and 12 combat armored vehicles in the Kursk direction, the ministry also said.
Units of the Russian northern group repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops
and thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 25 people, two combat armored vehicles and three cars.