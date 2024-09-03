International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/ukraine-loses-up-to-710-troops-in-fights-with-russian-army-in-past-24-hrs-1119998448.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 710 Troops in Fights With Russian Army in Past 24 Hrs
Ukraine Loses Up to 710 Troops in Fights With Russian Army in Past 24 Hrs
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 710 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2024-09-03T10:17+0000
2024-09-03T10:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
kiev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119911619_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_14044e8190c679d29cfbcc35505e83bc.jpg
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 710 servicepeople, six vehicles [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement. Russian Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 490 servicepeople, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine has lost up to 450 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry said. In battles with Battlegroup Vostok, Kiev has lost up to 150 servicepeople, according to the statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/ukraines-troop-losses-top-6200-in-operation-in-kursk-region---mod-1119915084.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119911619_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aaeee59cb0fcc411319070aceb0abbae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine loses, battlegroup yug, ukrainian servicepeople
ukraine loses, battlegroup yug, ukrainian servicepeople

Ukraine Loses Up to 710 Troops in Fights With Russian Army in Past 24 Hrs

10:17 GMT 03.09.2024 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 03.09.2024)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 710 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 710 servicepeople, six vehicles [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 490 servicepeople, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine has lost up to 450 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry said.
Ukrainian Humvee stopped by naval infantry from the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Kursk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Troop Losses Top 6,200 in Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
26 August, 13:05 GMT
In battles with Battlegroup Vostok, Kiev has lost up to 150 servicepeople, according to the statement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала