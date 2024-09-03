https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/ukraine-loses-up-to-710-troops-in-fights-with-russian-army-in-past-24-hrs-1119998448.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 710 Troops in Fights With Russian Army in Past 24 Hrs

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 710 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 710 servicepeople, six vehicles [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement. Russian Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 490 servicepeople, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine has lost up to 450 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry said. In battles with Battlegroup Vostok, Kiev has lost up to 150 servicepeople, according to the statement.

