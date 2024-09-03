https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/ukraine-loses-up-to-710-troops-in-fights-with-russian-army-in-past-24-hrs-1119998448.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 710 Troops in Fights With Russian Army in Past 24 Hrs
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 710 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 710 servicepeople, six vehicles [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement. Russian Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 490 servicepeople, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine has lost up to 450 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry said. In battles with Battlegroup Vostok, Kiev has lost up to 150 servicepeople, according to the statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 710 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 710 servicepeople, six vehicles [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 490 servicepeople, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine has lost
up to 450 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry said.
In battles with Battlegroup Vostok, Kiev has lost up to 150 servicepeople, according to the statement.