Putin Aide Meets With Serbian Deputy PM at Eastern Economic Forum

"The participation of the Serbian delegation in EEF-2024 is a milestone. It opens a new chapter in Russian-Serbian relations and testifies to Belgrade's desire to broaden the horizons of bilateral cooperation. We always feel the support of the Serbian people, and we value the good relations that have been developed between us over the centuries. We are looking forward to seeing representatives of Serbia at the BRICS Summit and at the upcoming forums in Russia - Russian Energy Week and the Russian Tourism Forum "Travel!", snoted Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation and responsible secretary of the Organizing Committee for the preparation and holding of the EEF.