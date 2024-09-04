https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/putin-aide-meets-with-serbian-deputy-pm-at-eastern-economic-forum--1120014335.html
Putin Aide Meets With Serbian Deputy PM at Eastern Economic Forum
Putin Aide Meets With Serbian Deputy PM at Eastern Economic Forum
Sputnik International
On September 4, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia Alexander Vulin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
2024-09-04T14:00+0000
2024-09-04T14:00+0000
2024-09-04T14:00+0000
world
eastern economic forum - 2024
russia
serbia
vladivostok
aleksandar vulin
anton kobyakov
far eastern federal university
eef
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120014019_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_656a5cde7c5b24c5e4823471f12259ad.jpg
The parties engaged in discussions about enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the context of significant business events.In relation to the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum scheduled for June 2025, the parties discussed the formation of a delegation of Serbian businessmen, the potential for organizing a "Russia-Serbia" business dialogue, and the establishment of an exhibition stand for the Republic.Furthermore, the potential for organizing a joint Serbian-Russian business forum in Belgrade was examined.The Eastern Economic Forum 2024 is running from September 3 to 6 in Vladivostok, hosted on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. This event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/eastern-economic-forum-signals-russias-long-game-strategy-of-orienting-toward-the-orient-1120003148.html
russia
serbia
vladivostok
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120014019_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a4f9fe520e34ecf299435330beb7107d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eastern economic forum, sidelines of the eastern economic forum, anton kobyakov
eastern economic forum, sidelines of the eastern economic forum, anton kobyakov
Putin Aide Meets With Serbian Deputy PM at Eastern Economic Forum
On September 4, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia Alexander Vulin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
The parties engaged in discussions about enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the context of significant business events.
"The participation of the Serbian delegation in EEF-2024 is a milestone. It opens a new chapter in Russian-Serbian relations and testifies to Belgrade's desire to broaden the horizons of bilateral cooperation. We always feel the support of the Serbian people, and we value the good relations that have been developed between us over the centuries. We are looking forward to seeing representatives of Serbia at the BRICS Summit and at the upcoming forums in Russia - Russian Energy Week and the Russian Tourism Forum "Travel!", snoted Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation and responsible secretary of the Organizing Committee for the preparation and holding of the EEF.
In relation to the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum scheduled for June 2025, the parties discussed the formation of a delegation of Serbian businessmen, the potential for organizing a "Russia-Serbia" business dialogue, and the establishment of an exhibition stand for the Republic.
Furthermore, the potential for organizing a joint Serbian-Russian business forum in Belgrade was examined.
"Serbia is a true friend and ally of Russia. We value our relations with Russia and the Russian people as Serbia's closest friends. We are striving to maintain the momentum of contacts with Russia. We are the only country that has not imposed sanctions against Russia, contrary to the opinion and position of the West. We look forward to strengthening Russian-Serbian contacts at major international multilateral events held in Russia," Aleksandar Vulin emphasized.
The Eastern Economic Forum
2024 is running from September 3 to 6 in Vladivostok, hosted on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. This event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation.