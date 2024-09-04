Russia Forced to Fight On as Ukraine Repeatedly Proves Incapable of Honest Negotiation

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/russia-forced-to-fight-on-as-kiev-repeatedly-proves-incapable-of-honest-negotiation-1120005923.html
Analyst Mark Sleboda offered an update on Russia’s progress in the Ukraine conflict as Western headlines have been dominated by Kiev’s ill-fated terrorist attack on the Kursk region.
A Russian strike in the city of Poltava on Tuesday made headlines as Ukrainian officials claimed dozens had been killed by a pair of ballistic missiles.“We do not have to go to Russian officials to determine what was hit in this strike,” noted international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda, adding, “We can just refer to Kiev regime officials – aside from the propaganda social media post put out by Zelensky's wife. According to Reuters, ... Volodymyr Zelensky was saying ‘the strike damaged a building of the Military Institute of Communications,’” Sleboda said at Sputnik’s Political Misfits program Tuesday.Even Ukrainian sources, Sleboda noted, have admitted the target of the Russian strike was a military installation. “The truth is that training facilities – military training facilities – are regularly hit on both sides,” said the analyst, recalling a Ukrainian strike on a Russian military training ground in the Lugansk region about a month ago. The attack, Sleboda pointed out, was carried out with US ATACMS missiles which require the direct participation of the United States for the input of targeting information.Witte followed up by inquiring about the recent progress of the Russian military, which has gradually continued its campaign westward liberating one village at a time. Ukraine’s botched incursion into Russia’s Kursk region has remained in the headlines in recent days, drawing attention away from Moscow’s steady march towards the Dnipro River. But Sleboda said Russia’s ongoing advances in the Pokrovsk area should not be ignored.“They've punched through the Kiev regime's defensive lines – first, several months ago in Avdeyevka, and then they got into operational space just to the west of that, which we call the Ocheretino bloom, and now we call it the Pokrovsk Offensive,” said Sleboda. “Russian forces are moving so fast and the Kiev regime defenses are so light, they have so few men and so few resources that… they're not turning every single building into a firing point and mini fortress.”“This is major, it is an operational crisis and the defensive collapse of the Kiev regime,” Sleboda claimed. “And Russia has started a whole new offensive in the south there in this direction to take Ugledar further also into pincers. So, huge things are happening in central and south Donbass right now.”Witte asked for Sleboda’s predictions for the progress of the Russian army, suggesting 2025 could be a pivotal year in the conflict. The host claimed Moscow would arrive in the Dnepropetrovsk region by the spring of next year, consolidating its previous gains as it pushes westward.“There's no seasonal pause or anything like that,” Sleboda claimed. “When will this end? Well, after the Donbass is liberated, Russia has to continue to liberate the parts of Kherson and Zaporozhye, namely Kherson city and Zaporozhye city, eponymously named, that are both under the control of the Kiev regime and some small amounts of territory in both of those regions.”“There's no one trustworthy or capable of negotiating on the Kiev regime side, which means regime change in Kiev at the least – probably not stopping to the Polish border, which could still be years down the line,” he concluded.
A Russian strike in the city of Poltava on Tuesday made headlines as Ukrainian officials claimed dozens had been killed by a pair of ballistic missiles.
“We do not have to go to Russian officials to determine what was hit in this strike,” noted
international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda, adding, “We can just refer to Kiev regime officials – aside from the propaganda social media post put out by Zelensky's wife. According to Reuters, ... Volodymyr Zelensky was saying ‘the strike damaged a building of the Military Institute of Communications,’”
Sleboda said at Sputnik’s Political Misfits program Tuesday
.
“Further on, in the same Reuters article: ‘officials did not immediately disclose the identity of the victims, but Ukrainian military bloggers suggested that some might be cadets or mobilized,’” he continued. “I.e., conscripted men undergoing training. Serhiy Beskrestnov, a blogger specializing in communications and electronic warfare, posted a tribute to ‘my signals operator comrades,’ which makes a lot of sense because it is a Military Institute of Communications.”
Even Ukrainian sources, Sleboda noted, have admitted the target of the Russian strike was a military installation. “The truth is that training facilities – military training facilities – are regularly hit on both sides,” said the analyst, recalling a Ukrainian strike on a Russian military training ground in the Lugansk region about a month ago. The attack, Sleboda pointed out, was carried out with US ATACMS missiles which require the direct participation of the United States for the input of targeting information.
Witte followed up by inquiring about the recent progress of the Russian military, which has gradually continued its campaign westward liberating one village at a time. Ukraine’s botched incursion into Russia’s Kursk region has remained in the headlines in recent days, drawing attention away from Moscow’s steady march towards the Dnipro River. But Sleboda said Russia’s ongoing advances in the Pokrovsk area should not be ignored.
“They've punched through the Kiev regime's defensive lines – first, several months ago in Avdeyevka, and then they got into operational space just to the west of that, which we call the Ocheretino bloom, and now we call it the Pokrovsk Offensive,” said Sleboda. “Russian forces are moving so fast and the Kiev regime defenses are so light, they have so few men and so few resources that… they're not turning every single building into a firing point and mini fortress.”
“That's how fast Russian forces are moving,” he continued. “They've already got, by some accounts, 40 to 50% of Selidovo and are moving to taking Pokrovsk into pincers. The effect of taking Pokrovsk will be like severing the artery, right? The heart's blood that is pumping supplies to the remaining Kiev regime occupied positions both north and south in the Donbass… It has huge strategic importance. And the Kiev regime is only very late in the day now trying to even withdraw forces from Kursk to send all the way back to try to defend. But I think it's too late for all of that.”
“This is major, it is an operational crisis and the defensive collapse of the Kiev regime,” Sleboda claimed. “And Russia has started a whole new offensive in the south there in this direction to take Ugledar further also into pincers. So, huge things are happening in central and south Donbass right now.”
Witte asked for Sleboda’s predictions for the progress of the Russian army, suggesting 2025 could be a pivotal year in the conflict. The host claimed Moscow would arrive in the Dnepropetrovsk region by the spring of next year, consolidating its previous gains as it pushes westward.
“There's no seasonal pause or anything like that,” Sleboda claimed. “When will this end? Well, after the Donbass is liberated, Russia has to continue to liberate the parts of Kherson and Zaporozhye, namely Kherson city and Zaporozhye city, eponymously named, that are both under the control of the Kiev regime and some small amounts of territory in both of those regions.”
“Because those regions, as far as Russia is concerned, had referendums and are now included in the Russian constitution as part of Russia,” the analyst continued. “Russia has recently said, as a result of the Kursk incursion, there's no negotiations anymore. We can't negotiate. It's impossible.”
"The Russian side has strongly condemned the barbaric terrorist attack of the armed formations of the Nazi Kiev regime in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. It was emphasized that in such a situation there could be no talk of any negotiations with Kiev regarding the prospects for a political and diplomatic settlement," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in August
“There's no one trustworthy or capable of negotiating on the Kiev regime side, which means regime change in Kiev at the least – probably not stopping to the Polish border, which could still be years down the line,” he concluded.