Three People Killed, 5 Injured in Ukraine's Strike on Sokol Market in Donetsk - DPR Head

LIVE: Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Three people were killed and five others were injured due to Ukraine's strike on the Sokol market in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.
"In the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, as a result of the enemy using 155 mm artillery on the territory of the Sokol market ... two men and one woman were killed, according to preliminary information, five more people were injured," Pushilin wrote on Telegram.The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Donetsk People's Republic nine times since the beginning of the day. 155-millimeter artillery and drones were used.
10:56 GMT 04.09.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabankThe view shows the houses in Donetsk destroyed as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces
The view shows the houses in Donetsk destroyed as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2024
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Three people were killed and five others were injured due to Ukraine's strike on the Sokol market in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.
"In the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, as a result of the enemy using 155 mm artillery on the territory of the Sokol market ... two men and one woman were killed, according to preliminary information, five more people were injured," Pushilin wrote on Telegram.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Donetsk People's Republic nine times since the beginning of the day. 155-millimeter artillery and drones were used.
