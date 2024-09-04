https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/three-people-killed-5-injured-in-ukraines-strike-on-sokol-market-in-donetsk---dpr-head-1120012398.html

Three People Killed, 5 Injured in Ukraine's Strike on Sokol Market in Donetsk - DPR Head

Three people were killed and five others were injured due to Ukraine's strike on the Sokol market in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"In the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, as a result of the enemy using 155 mm artillery on the territory of the Sokol market ... two men and one woman were killed, according to preliminary information, five more people were injured," Pushilin wrote on Telegram.The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Donetsk People's Republic nine times since the beginning of the day. 155-millimeter artillery and drones were used.

