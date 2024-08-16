https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/ukraines-strike-on-donetsk-mall-sparks-blaze-and-leaves-eleven-injured-1119792471.html

Ukraine's Strike on Donetsk Mall Sparks Blaze and Leaves Eleven Injured

Ukrainian forces bombed the Galaktika shopping mall, starting a fire at the premises, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Ukraine's direct hit on the Galaktika shopping mall in the city’s Petrovsky district, the only big store in the area, has left 11 injured.“Today starting at noon, the enemy has been carrying out targeted massive strikes on the Petrovsky district of the capital of the region [Donetsk People’s Republic]. As a result of the Ukrainian attack, the Galaktika mall caught fire. [The attack] also damaged the building of the Central City Hospital №14 of Donetsk. According to preliminary information, seven civilians were injured, including a teenager,” Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said reported Telegram.Later data from the DPR's Ministry of Health, the number of injured has increased to 11.Pushilin clarified that the area of the fire is more than 10,000 square meters.

