BRICS Important to Contain Onslaught of Rich Industrial States – Malaysian Prime Minister

BRICS is important for strengthening cooperation among the countries of the Global South and containing the onslaught of rich industrial states, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in an interview with RIA Novosti and RT.

"Well, we are very appreciative of the fact that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin officially invited me to attend the BRICS meeting in Kazan next month. Our policy is of course to strengthen the global south. BRICS is a very important vehicle to strengthen that sort of collaboration among countries in the global south. Not necessarily in antagonism, but at least to contain the onslaught of other richer industrialized countries and to be able to at least withstand the pressure and together build up the force," Anwar Ibrahim said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). BRICS is an important tool for reducing the dependence of countries on the dollar, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.The Global South must organize itself and become stronger to resist the pressure, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in an interview with RIA Novosti and RT.Russia is coping with sanctions better than many Western observers thought, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said."The Russian experience is a bit different, because you are stronger, larger, and you have this strong resolve and a great history. Somehow or other, they are managing things better than many Western observers thought. That is true. We look at the economic figures, look at the agriculture production, the new technology, look at the banking system," Anwar Ibrahim said.Malaysia does not support any build-up of defense power to attack countries, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in an interview with RIA Novosti and RT.The refusal of Western powers to follow the principles of a peaceful settlement is shocking, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said, commenting on the West's actions in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.Russia attracts Malaysia's attention, investment growth and technological development of the country are visible, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.Russia is drawing Malaysia's attention, as it sees growth in trade, investment, the expansion of cooperation in the energy sector, industry, as well as in digital technologies, Ibrahim said.Malaysia is ready to offer "special relations" to Russia, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday.The prime minister recalled that Malaysia has not joined the sanctions against Russia and is not entering into confrontation with any economic power."We focus on economic zones in the country, and Russian companies [are welcome to cooperate]," Ibrahim added.Cooperation with Russia, China and India will benefit Malaysia's economy, Anwar Ibrahim said."This issue of centrality and engaging with the United States, which is still a major player in terms of investments and trade with Malaysia, with Europe, particularly Germany, and more so now with China, India, and Russia, it will benefit us," Anwar Ibrahim said.

