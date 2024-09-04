https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/russia-knows-about-malaysias-interest-in-brics-supports-it---kremlin-1120009486.html

Russia Knows About Malaysia's Interest in BRICS, Supports It - Kremlin

Russia is aware of Malaysia's interest in joining BRICS and supports this interest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are aware of our Malaysian friends' interest in joining this organization. We, as with many other countries, support this interest and will discuss this issue with our BRICS colleagues," Peskov told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. The potential of relations between Russia and Malaysia has not been fully utilized, this still needs to be done, Peskov said.Pressure from ill-wishers and threats of sanctions are reducing the number of foreign participants in the Eastern Economic Forum, but the situation will change for the better over the years, Peskov said."For well-known reasons we do not see many foreign guests here. This is understandable. Unprecedented pressure from ill-wishers, the threat of primary and secondary sanctions, the very pressure that we have talked about with the use of other methods, of course, is reducing the number of foreign participants, but this is not forever. Over the years, the situation will change and change for the better," Peskov told reporters.The leaders of unfriendly countries will not be invited to the parade in Moscow to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.No decisions have been made yet on Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the G20 summit in Brazil, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."No decisions have been made yet on this matter, Russia continues to work within the G20. Our sherpa continues to work actively with his colleagues. We are defending our interests there, but the president has not made any decisions yet," Peskov told reporters.The degree of US involvement in the conflict around Ukraine is constantly increasing, there are no prerequisites for this process to stop, Dmitry Peskov said.He said Moscow takes into account the fact that Ukraine will strike deep into Russian territory with US long-range weapons.Peskov added that the West's refusal to engage in dialogue, its attack on Russia's security interests and provocation of the Ukraine conflict continuation will be taken into account in Russia's renewed nuclear doctrine.The possible resignation of Dmytro Kuleba from the post of Ukraine's foreign minister will not affect the prospects of the negotiation process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."No, it will not affect it in any way. This has nothing to do with the prospects of the negotiation process," Peskov said.Earlier, media reported, citing sources, that there were plans to dismiss Kuleba, and his current deputy Andrii Sybiha could be appointed to replace him. Journalists asked Peskov whether this would affect the prospects of the negotiation process.The US policy towards Russia is unlikely to change after the elections, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.The United States plays a destructive role in Europe from the viewpoint of security, Dmitry Peskov added.Russia continues its contacts with Israel on the issue of freeing hostages in the Gaza Strip, Peskov said."We continue our contacts with the Israeli side," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Israel had asked Russia for help in freeing the hostages who are still in the Gaza Strip.The Kremlin expresses support to journalist Dimitri Simes, Peskov said.In August, FBI agents conducted searches in the homes of former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter and journalist Dimitri Simes. However, prosecutors have not revealed any criminal charges against the two men.Moscow sees the Global majority's great interest in Russia, and intends to develop relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."We are indeed seeing great interest in our country from the global majority, and we ourselves are showing interest. And we will implement these plans," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024.

