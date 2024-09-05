https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/moscow-says-exploring-us-sanctions-against-rossiya-segodnya-to-formulate-countermeasures-1120044412.html
Moscow Says Exploring US Sanctions Against Rossiya Segodnya to Formulate Countermeasures
The Russian Foreign Ministry is exploring US sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group to develop countermeasures, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik, and Ruptly. The new sanctions also affected the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya and RT media group, Margarita Simonyan. "Now, we will try to study this issue, then we will react," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry is exploring US sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group to develop countermeasures, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions
against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik, and Ruptly. The new sanctions also affected the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya and RT media group, Margarita Simonyan.
"Now, we will try to study this issue, then we will react
," Zakharova said
on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024.