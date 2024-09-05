https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/moscow-says-exploring-us-sanctions-against-rossiya-segodnya-to-formulate-countermeasures-1120044412.html

Moscow Says Exploring US Sanctions Against Rossiya Segodnya to Formulate Countermeasures

Moscow Says Exploring US Sanctions Against Rossiya Segodnya to Formulate Countermeasures

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry is exploring US sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group to develop countermeasures, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik, and Ruptly. The new sanctions also affected the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya and RT media group, Margarita Simonyan. "Now, we will try to study this issue, then we will react," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

