Russian Armed Forces Must Kick Enemy Out of Russian Territories – Putin

The Russian armed forces must push enemy troops out of the Russian territories, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Thursday.

"The armed forces' holy duty is to do everything to throw out the enemy out of those territories," Putin said.Residents of the border regions of the Russian Federation are suffering from terrorist attacks from Ukraine, first of all we need to think about them, Putin said.Kiev, having launched an attack on the Kursk Region, wanted to stop Russia's offensive in the Donbas, but nothing happened, Putin said.Russia's offensive in the special operation zone is not being contained, Putin added.The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024.

