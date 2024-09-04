https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/nato-helped-ukraine-plan-dirty-bomb-blast-at-russias-kursk-nuclear-power-plant-1120009270.html
NATO Helped Ukraine Plan Dirty Bomb Blast at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
Kiev's plans to use a "dirty bomb" and blame Moscow for this were revealed back in 2022 by Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who heads the Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops. Russia’s Defense Ministry had well-sourced information about the planned attack, Kirillov said at the time, with Moscow repeatedly reiterating the warnings.
NATO helped Ukraine plan an act of sabotage at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), a captive Ukrainian serviceman has revealed.On August 5, a day before the incursion into Russia’s Kursk border region, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky personally arrived at the location of the 9th Reconnaissance Company of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade, the prisoner, Mikhail Shkoda, said. According to him, Syrsky tasked his troops with breaking through to the Kursk NPP and planting explosives there.Once Syrsky had left, servicemen reportedly asked their commanding officers how they could possibly plant explosives at the Kursk NPP without themselves dying in the blast or from radiation fallout. They were allegedly told not to worry, as they dirty bomb would be set off remotely. By that time, they would have all left the area, and Russian forces would be there. "Ukraine would accuse Russia of blowing itself up," Shkoda said.Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who heads the Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops, said in October 2022 that the Russian Defense Ministry had well-sourced information about Kiev's plans to use a "dirty bomb" and blame Moscow. Amid the renewed warnings, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik last month that the Zaporozhye and Kursk Nuclear Power Plants are the targets of criminal terrorist acts by Ukraine. Zakharova added that Kiev, like the Islamic State terrorist group*, "has in its arsenal extensive schemes of terrorist activity — from blowing up civilian infrastructure and killing civilians to nuclear terrorism."*IS is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.
NATO helped Ukraine plan an act of sabotage at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
(NPP), a captive Ukrainian serviceman has revealed.
On August 5, a day before the incursion into Russia’s Kursk border region, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky personally arrived at the location of the 9th Reconnaissance Company of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade, the prisoner, Mikhail Shkoda, said. According to him, Syrsky tasked his troops with breaking through to the Kursk NPP
and planting explosives there
.
"[Ukrainian] intelligence had reported there were no large concentrations of Russian troops in the area. He said we had to quickly break into the Kursk region, to the nuclear power plant," Shkoda, who was mobilized in Kiev, said. It was then that Syrsky revealed NATO specialists were involved in preparing the act of sabotage.
Once Syrsky had left, servicemen reportedly asked their commanding officers how they could possibly plant explosives at the Kursk NPP without themselves dying in the blast or from radiation fallout. They were allegedly told not to worry, as they dirty bomb would be set off remotely. By that time, they would have all left the area, and Russian forces would be there. "Ukraine would accuse Russia of blowing itself up," Shkoda said.
The Ukrainian Army launched an incursion into Russia's Kursk region on August 6, but their advance was stopped. The ongoing operation of Russia's Armed Forces in the Kursk region aims to defeat the enemy and secure the state border, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Russia's Armed Forces have eliminated more than 9,300 Ukrainian troops and 80 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on September 3.
A dirty bomb is a radiological weapon in the form of a container with radioactive materials and an explosive charge. Such weapons disperse radioactive material over large areas when they explode, thus contaminating the environment and the population. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, if Ukraine detonates a dirty bomb, radioactive isotopes would spread in the atmosphere to a range of up to 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) and could cover Poland.
Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who heads the Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops, said in October 2022 that the Russian Defense Ministry had well-sourced information about Kiev's plans to use a "dirty bomb" and blame Moscow.
Amid the renewed warnings, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik
last month that the Zaporozhye and Kursk Nuclear Power Plants
are the targets of criminal terrorist acts by Ukraine. Zakharova added that Kiev, like the Islamic State terrorist group*, "has in its arsenal extensive schemes of terrorist activity — from blowing up civilian infrastructure and killing civilians to nuclear terrorism
."
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime has engaged in provocations, indiscriminately targeting civilian areas. He assured that the enemy would receive a fitting response and that all of Russia's goals would be achieved.
*IS is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.