https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/nato-helped-ukraine-plan-dirty-bomb-blast-at-russias-kursk-nuclear-power-plant-1120009270.html

NATO Helped Ukraine Plan Dirty Bomb Blast at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

NATO Helped Ukraine Plan Dirty Bomb Blast at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

Sputnik International

Kiev's plans to use a "dirty bomb" and blame Moscow for this were revealed back in 2022 by Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who heads the Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops. Russia’s Defense Ministry had well-sourced information about the planned attack, Kirillov said at the time, with Moscow repeatedly reiterating the warnings.

2024-09-04T11:05+0000

2024-09-04T11:05+0000

2024-09-04T11:05+0000

world

russia

nato

ukraine

russian defense ministry

kursk

zaporozhye npp

nuclear power plant

anatoly kirillov

maria zakharova

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796857_0:237:3143:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_f101eaa932de879a65bd9e2c94b3f527.jpg

NATO helped Ukraine plan an act of sabotage at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), a captive Ukrainian serviceman has revealed.On August 5, a day before the incursion into Russia’s Kursk border region, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky personally arrived at the location of the 9th Reconnaissance Company of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade, the prisoner, Mikhail Shkoda, said. According to him, Syrsky tasked his troops with breaking through to the Kursk NPP and planting explosives there.Once Syrsky had left, servicemen reportedly asked their commanding officers how they could possibly plant explosives at the Kursk NPP without themselves dying in the blast or from radiation fallout. They were allegedly told not to worry, as they dirty bomb would be set off remotely. By that time, they would have all left the area, and Russian forces would be there. "Ukraine would accuse Russia of blowing itself up," Shkoda said.Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who heads the Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops, said in October 2022 that the Russian Defense Ministry had well-sourced information about Kiev's plans to use a "dirty bomb" and blame Moscow. Amid the renewed warnings, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik last month that the Zaporozhye and Kursk Nuclear Power Plants are the targets of criminal terrorist acts by Ukraine. Zakharova added that Kiev, like the Islamic State terrorist group*, "has in its arsenal extensive schemes of terrorist activity — from blowing up civilian infrastructure and killing civilians to nuclear terrorism."*IS is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/distress-and-confusion-what-does-ukraine-seek-to-achieve-by-attacking-russian-nuclear-plants-1119897699.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/ukraine-mulling-dirty-bomb-use-false-flag-chemical-provocations-with-us-help---russias-mod-1119926381.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

nato helped ukraine plan an act of sabotage at russia’s kursk nuclear power plant, ukraine is mulling dirty bomb, ukraine and us are violating chemical and biological weapons' treaties, ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces