Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Military Effectively Attacking Foreign Instructors in Ukraine - Kremlin
The Russian military is increasingly effectively attacking foreign instructors in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the assault units of the 20th Guards and 25th Combined Arms Armies takes part in combat training at an undisclosed location in the course of Russia's military operation
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, (Sputnik) - The Russian military is increasingly effectively attacking foreign instructors in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Instructors from around the world are on the territory of Ukraine and take part in combat operations and training of the armed forces of Ukraine, the official said.
"Our military is increasingly effectively carrying out strikes against such targets. This is very good from the point of view the special military operation and achieving the goals that have been set," Peskov told the Izvestia newspaper on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
It is preferable to achieve goals by peaceful means, but Moscow sees that neither the United States, nor Europe, nor Ukraine are inclined for dialogue now, the spokesman added.
The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024.
