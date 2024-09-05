https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/russian-military-effectively-attacking-foreign-instructors-in-ukraine---kremlin-1120023288.html
Russian Military Effectively Attacking Foreign Instructors in Ukraine - Kremlin
Russian Military Effectively Attacking Foreign Instructors in Ukraine - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The Russian military is increasingly effectively attacking foreign instructors in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
2024-09-05T05:41+0000
2024-09-05T05:41+0000
2024-09-05T05:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
eef
ukraine
russia
kremlin
moscow
dmitry peskov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119829708_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_92344a2abdb4b6f31307f7dd32786325.jpg
Instructors from around the world are on the territory of Ukraine and take part in combat operations and training of the armed forces of Ukraine, the official said. It is preferable to achieve goals by peaceful means, but Moscow sees that neither the United States, nor Europe, nor Ukraine are inclined for dialogue now, the spokesman added. The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/ukrainian-troops-lose-up-to-1935-servicemen-over-past-day---russian-mod-1119826101.html
ukraine
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119829708_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed2fe512d665c5c797b13153c27996f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
foreign instructors in ukraine, russian military, instructors in ukraine
foreign instructors in ukraine, russian military, instructors in ukraine
Russian Military Effectively Attacking Foreign Instructors in Ukraine - Kremlin
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, (Sputnik) - The Russian military is increasingly effectively attacking foreign instructors in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Instructors from around the world are on the territory of Ukraine and take part in combat operations and training of the armed forces of Ukraine, the official said.
"Our military is increasingly effectively carrying out strikes against such targets. This is very good from the point of view the special military operation and achieving the goals that have been set," Peskov told the Izvestia newspaper on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
It is preferable to achieve goals by peaceful means, but Moscow sees that neither the United States, nor Europe, nor Ukraine are inclined for dialogue now, the spokesman added.
The Eastern Economic Forum
began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024.