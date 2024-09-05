https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/russian-military-effectively-attacking-foreign-instructors-in-ukraine---kremlin-1120023288.html

Russian Military Effectively Attacking Foreign Instructors in Ukraine - Kremlin

The Russian military is increasingly effectively attacking foreign instructors in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Instructors from around the world are on the territory of Ukraine and take part in combat operations and training of the armed forces of Ukraine, the official said. It is preferable to achieve goals by peaceful means, but Moscow sees that neither the United States, nor Europe, nor Ukraine are inclined for dialogue now, the spokesman added. The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024.

