Serbia's Vucic Says Mulling Russia's Invitation to BRICS Outreach Summit in October

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that he had received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the BRICS outreach summit in October.

"I thank the people in BRICS and President Putin for the invitation. We have talks with at least six presidents and seven or eight prime ministers scheduled to take place in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly," Vucic told reporters. Putin asked Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, who came to the Russian Pacific port city of Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), to convey his greetings to Vucic and invite him to the BRICS summit in Kazan. Russia will host BRICS leaders from October 22-24. Vucic said Serbia would engage closely with Russia in October when the Balkan nation celebrates the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade by the Soviet army. He stressed that Serbia pursued an independent foreign policy and maintained traditional ties with Russia and other nations.

