https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/russia-india-trade-may-reach-ambitious-100bln-target-before-2030---business-council-1120043671.html

Russia-India Trade May Reach Ambitious $100Bln Target Before 2030 - Business Council

Russia-India Trade May Reach Ambitious $100Bln Target Before 2030 - Business Council

Sputnik International

Russia and India may achieve $100 billion in trade turnover before 2030, Tribhuvan Darbari, chairman of the India-Russia Business Council told Sputnik, adding that the goal was ambitious in the current geopolitical context, but attainable.

2024-09-05T14:36+0000

2024-09-05T14:36+0000

2024-09-05T14:36+0000

economy

india

vladimir putin

narendra modi

russia

brics

eastern economic forum

eastern economic forum - 2024

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120043503_0:239:2789:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_e112b2f91d10558cb09ad5d70967a929.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in July that their countries would aim to make $100 billion in trade by 2030. "I would say in the current context of the geopolitical situation this is a very ambitious target, but attainable," Darbari said in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Vladivostok. India and Russia can have a very robust strategy for cooperation "in spite of the challenges which we are facing in the geopolitical situation," the official said, calling for diversification of cooperation areas. India and Russia have maintained a "wonderful chemistry" and a strong, time-tested partnership despite foreign pressure, Darbari also noted.Darbari, who is also a senior official at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), insisted that India was pursuing an independent foreign policy, as evidenced by Modi's visit to Russia in July and negotiations with Putin."But at the same time, he also went to Ukraine, Poland and Ukraine. So that shows that what is important is that he is the Messiah of Peace," Darbari said.BRICS Potential Rising Over Years, Becoming Value DriverThe potential of the BRICS group of the world's major emerging economies has been rising over the years, becoming a value driver for the members states, Darbari said.Darbari, who is also a senior official at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), predicted that India and Russia could play a critical role in promoting BRICS' "positive and vibrant leadership."Russia, India Digital Technology Exchange Can Boost TransformationExchange in digital technology between Russia and India can boost digital transformation in both nations, Darbari added."If the two sides combine, this can be a formidable experience, which will push through the digital transformation and integration of emerging technologies to various production processes," Darbari said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/key-takeaways-from-president-putins-speech-at-eastern-economic-forum-1120038272.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian indian ties, russia india cooperation, eastern economic forum 2024, eef 2024